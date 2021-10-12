Smoke and Mirrors: Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Doesn’t Actually Exist

Back on September 9, Old Joe Biden declared war on the unvaccinated, saying: “I’m announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.” But here we are over a month later, and this “emergency rule,” despite having caused a massive disruption in the American workforce and led to millions of people facing getting fired with no unemployment compensation or other means of support, still has not actually appeared. And that may not be due solely to the catastrophic incompetence of Biden’s handlers. It could actually be part of the plan.

Joy Pullmann, executive editor of The Federalist, wrote Thursday: “It’s all a mirage. Biden’s so-called vaccine mandate doesn’t exist — at least, not yet. So far, all we have is his press conference and other such made-for-media huff-puffing. No such rule even claiming to be legally binding has been issued yet.” But there is apparently a method to this madness: As long as there is no actual mandate, the Biden administration can’t be taken to court for issuing one. “That’s why nearly two dozen Republican attorneys general who have publicly voiced their opposition to the clearly unconstitutional and illegal mandate haven’t yet filed suit against it.”

Not only is there no actual vaccine mandate, but there doesn’t even seem to be one in any advanced state of preparation. Pullmann points out: “According to several sources, so far it appears no such mandate has been sent to the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs yet for approval. The White House, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA], and the Department of Labor haven’t released any official guidance for the alleged mandate. There is no executive order. There’s nothing but press statements.” And “despite what you may have been falsely led to believe by the media fantasy projection machine, press statements have exactly zero legal authority.”

The Wall Street Journal published a letter Tuesday that spells out what may be the administration’s game plan here: “The mandate’s nonexistence shields the Biden administration from legal challenges that may ultimately restrict the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s authority. Yet the mandate is still effective at compelling industries and companies into compliance, as it leaves room for any eventual issuance to target noncompliant entities. This implied cudgel is particularly effective on industries and companies that are dependent on federal spending or the goodwill of federal regulators. The nonexistent mandate also allows so-inclined state and local governments and companies to issue their own mandates, seemingly in lockstep with Washington. The Biden White House has been well-served by presenting a nonexistent mandate as a done deal.”

The nonexistent mandate is just the beginning of Biden’s handlers’ disingenuousness about all this. Old Joe said on September 9: “The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.” He and his handlers, as well as the media establishment that cheerleads every move that is choreographed for him, have steadfastly ignored the fundamental incoherence of this. Vaccinated people should not need to be protected from unvaccinated coworkers. That’s what the vaccine is supposed to do. If the vaccine is rendered ineffective in the presence of unvaccinated people, then it is useless anyway and shouldn’t be mandated in the first place.

But instead of noting this commonsensical observation, the establishment media continues to try to stampede the American people into accepting the authoritarian directives of this administration, no matter how flimsy the basis for them really is. This is how totalitarian societies operate: The Great Leader’s word is law, and that’s that. No paperwork need be filed, no legal niceties observed. This is the Führer’s wish! That’s all a good citizen needs to know!

If we had genuine opposition lawmakers in sufficient number, they would be challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate now on the simple grounds that it has never been issued, and that a statement of intention doesn’t substitute for an actual rule, even in the midst of a public health emergency. These lawmakers would act to stop the vaccine mandate on the basis of its nonexistence, if not its manifest unconstitutionality, before the unemployment numbers of Americans skyrocket, the society is stratified into the vaccinated and ostracized, and the economy is wrecked.

If no significant opposition to all this materializes, the nation will have taken one more step into the authoritarian rule that the Left apparently wants for us and that many Republicans are too cowardly or self-serving to stop. Pullmann notes: “What Democrats are doing as Republicans stand down yet again is a moral and constitutional abomination. Not even the fig-leaf pose of a pen signing balderdash-filled documents is needed for today’s Democrats. Whatever they say, you do. You have no rights or say in the matter, no possibility for objecting to even them forcibly injecting things into your own body and the bodies of your children.”

Just remember, as all totalitarian rulers wished their victims to remember: It’s all for your own good.