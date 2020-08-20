The Democrats Are Sending Out Mixed Messages About Linda Sarsour. Here's Why.

As Rick Moran noted here at PJ Media yesterday, the Biden campaign was swift to repudiate anti-Semitic activist Linda Sarsour after her crowning moment, her remarks at a Democratic National Convention (DNC) Caucus and Council Meeting for “Muslim Delegates & Allies.” The Democratic Party, said Sarsour, is “absolutely our party,” but the Biden camp was quick to emphasize that “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.” As Moran pointed out, “the Trump campaign didn’t let the hypocrisy slip by,” and there is no doubt that the hypocrisy levels are off the charts here, but the mixed messages actually represent the Democratic Party’s efforts to put the best possible face on an impossible situation.

The mixing of the message here is likely the result of careful consideration on the part of Democrat strategists. The most popular figure in the party today is not Joe Biden, and certainly not Kamala Harris. To the dismay of Democrat leaders who prefer their Marxism a bit more subtly presented, it’s still Bernie Sanders.

Bernie is the only presidential candidate on the Left who inspires enthusiasm and passion that remotely approaches Donald Trump levels. Even though he is nearly 80 and suffered a heart attack in the past year, he is the standard-bearer of the youthful and vigorous wing of the party, the young, hate-filled, anti-American, far-left wing, the candidate of Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the candidate of antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Sanders and his followers love Linda Sarsour; she was even a surrogate for his campaign. Thus she had to appear at the DNC as part of ongoing efforts to keep Bernie’s base loyal and in line behind Biden.

In a sane political party, which leaves out the Democrats, Sarsour wouldn’t be anywhere near any of the presidential contenders. Her record of questionable statements and associations is long. As far back as September 22, 2011, Sarsour tweeted: “shariah law is reasonable and once u read into the details it makes a lot of sense. People just know the basics.” Her position didn’t change over time. On May 12, 2015, she tweeted: “If you are still paying interest than Sharia Law hasn’t taken over America. #justsaying.” And on April 10, 2016, Sarsour tweeted about Sharia again: “Sharia Law is misunderstood & has been pushed as some evil Muslim agenda.”

Sarsour tweeted on March 8, 2011: “Brigitte Gabriel = Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She’s asking 4 an a$$ whippin’. I wish I could take their vaginas away – they don’t deserve to be women.” This call for physical violence against someone she hates received no notice among her sycophants on the Left.

Linda Sarsour is also an energetic purveyor of the “Islamophobia” myth and has hysterically claimed that “Muslim kids” are being “executed” in the United States. She was instrumental in prevailing upon New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to end legal and necessary surveillance in Muslim communities in New York. She was also a frequent visitor to the Obama White House, and even claimed that the jihad underwear bomber was a CIA agent — part of what she claims is a U.S. war against Islam.

Sarsour is a practiced exploiter of the “hate” smear against foes of jihad terror and Islamic supremacism and has never apologized for using the Islamic honor murder of Shaima Alawadi to spread lies about the prevalence of hate crimes against Muslims in America. She is also an enthusiastic supporter of the “Palestinian” jihad against Israel and has even claimed that feminists cannot and must not support Israel.

But this is the Democratic Party today. Sarsour’s anti-Semitism, her embrace of Sharia, her paranoid “Islamophobia” conspiracy-mongering – all that is the new party mainstream. So there really was no way for her not to have appeared at the convention. But having secured her allegiance, Biden then had to go through the motions of condemning her so as to reassure the Jews and supporters of Israel who, apparently blind to what has been happening over the last ten years, still vote Democrat. But this strategy depends on no one noticing the contradictory messages.

And if you think that Joe Biden’s condemnation of Linda Sarsour signals a retreat from the anti-Semitism, radical leftism, and anti-Americanism she represents, you’re in for a rude surprise in the unlikely event that the pollsters are telling us the truth this time, and on January 20, 2021, Biden becomes America’s first figurehead president.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.