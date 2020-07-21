Biden: You Know What We Need? More Islam in the Schools

Portland is still engulfed by Antifa violence (as the Democrats side with the violent rioters), America’s history and heritage is under direct and unapologetic assault, covid hysteria is still hamstringing the nation’s economic life and prosperity, and on Monday, Joe Biden offered an all-purpose remedy: “One of the things I think is important, I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith.” I’ll bet you’re wishing you had thought of that.

Biden’s prescription for what ails us came during a bout of intensive Islamopandering he engaged in while addressing the “Million Muslim Votes Summit,” a call hosted by Emgage Action, which says it is the largest Muslim PAC in the United States. According to the Washington Free Beacon, it is also “a George Soros-backed Muslim group, which cohosts a conference that in recent years drew speakers who called homosexuality a ‘disease’ and defended terrorist groups….Emgage has collaborated with a Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated group on events that in recent years attracted speakers who openly opposed LGBT rights and supported terror groups. Last year, Emgage became an official cohost of Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) conferences. ISNA was previously revealed to be part of the Muslim Brotherhood network—though it claims it is no longer associated with the group.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee threw this crowd plenty of red meat, promising: “If I have the honor of being president, I will end the Muslim ban on day one, day one.” There is no “Muslim ban,” but the idea that such a ban does actually exist is not just a product of the candidate’s rapidly deteriorating mental capacity. Islamic supremacists and their Leftist allies insist on calling the Trump administration’s travel bans on nationals from 13 countries a “Muslim ban,” even though five of those countries, Burma, Eritrea, Tanzania, North Korea and Venezuela, are not Muslim countries, and there are 49 other Muslim countries upon which there is no ban at all.

The ban exists because these countries cannot or will not provide accurate information about prospective immigrants. The list of countries was devised during the Obama administration, while Biden was Vice President. But that didn’t stop Biden from casting it in racial terms, declaring: “Muslim communities were the first to feel Donald Trump’s assault on black and brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim ban.” It’s a peculiar “assault on black and brown communities” that leaves untouched scores of countries inhabited by “black and brown communities,” but the Left is working on the gut level of rage and hatred, not rational consideration.

Biden went on to adopt a familiar trope of post-9/11 Leftists and Islamic supremacists: that opposition to jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women is “hate,” a hatred that could be eradicated if we redneck yahoo Americans were just made to learn a bit about Islam. And so the public schools, which Democrats have worked for years to cleanse of every trace of Christianity, must be made an arena for teaching Islam: “One of the things I think is important, I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith,” Biden said.

This was apparently needed because “under this administration, we’ve seen an unconscionable, an unconscionable rise in Islamicphobia and incidents including kids being bullied in schools and hate crimes in our communities.” Yes, he said “Islamicphobia” rather than “Islamophobia,” but you can’t really fault him for getting a word wrong that’s artificial and made-up in the first place. And he did it again, claiming that Trump has “named people with a history of open Islamicphobia — open, straightforward, who have no business serving in high positions in our government — to key leadership roles in our Department of Defense and the US Agency of International Development.”

I’m all for teaching more in schools about Islam, but Biden wants a fantasy version that is entirely positive to be taught, while I would prefer an accurate presentation that explains the theological and ideological roots of jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women.

“Islamophobia,” which is what the famed “stutterer” means by “Islamicphobia,” is defined in this New York Post article as “prejudice against Muslims.” Prejudice against any group is never justified. All too often, however, the term is used to refer to honest and accurate analysis of the ways in which jihadis use the texts and teachings of Islam to justify violence and make recruits among peaceful Muslims. Biden is vowing to end all that, and effectively criminalize criticism of Islam, including all opposition to jihad terror, something that the Left has been working toward for a long time.

I hope y’all will bake me a cake with a file in it. In the meantime, it’s worth noting that Biden’s supporters have him on a very short leash, and were not at all satisfied by all his pandering to Emgage. “I choose Biden,” said the notorious hijab-wearing anti-Semitic Leftist agitator Linda Sarsour. “But I choose him as my opponent in the White House. I want him to defeat Trump so we can mobilize our movements to hold him accountable and push him to do and be better. We can’t do that with Trump.”

That’s a decidedly tepid endorsement. But it makes it clear that Sarsour and the Islamic and Leftist organizations in the U.S. that support the “Palestinian” jihad (and the jihad elsewhere) will be keeping President Biden on a tight leash. If he doesn’t jump to do their bidding, they’ll turn on him, not with the fury with which they hate and wish to destroy Trump, but certainly they will have no sense of loyalty or trust, and not let him make him one misstep. This means that Biden in the White House will essentially be their tool.

If he didn’t have a 6,000-point lead in the polls and social media weren’t actively shutting down dissenting voices, I’d be worried. But all this gaslighting and incipient authoritarianism, as worrisome as it is, shows that even Biden’s base is deeply worried about his prospects and has to pump up his chances artificially. And that’s a glimmer of hope for America as a free society.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.