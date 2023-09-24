El Paso at 'Breaking Point' as Abbott Sends More Buses to New York City

The migrant crisis at our Southern border and in big cities is getting worse by the day. And Joe Biden is continuing his efforts to sweep the crisis under the rug, hoping no one will notice.

Advertisement

The surge of illegal aliens at the border has given the lie to the Biden administration’s claims that his policies are working. Following the end of the pandemic era Title 42 immigration rule that allowed the government to deport the majority of illegals who showed up at the border, the number of border crossers dipped significantly. “The Administration’s plan is working as intended,” the White House said.

That was back in June. Now, three months later, the largest number of illegals trying to cross the border in history in the month of August — more than 300,000 — have overwhelmed Texas border communities in an unprecedented wave.

Diminutive Eagle Pass, Texas, pop. 28,000, was inundated with more than 7,000 illegals in three days. The mayor was forced to declare a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, El Paso has been on the front lines of the crisis from the beginning.

News24:

Nearly 9,000 people made the crossing on Saturday, according to officials, marking one of the highest rates of arrivals in recent months. Oscar Leeser, the mayor of El Paso, said more than 2,000 people were seeking asylum in the city per day, up from 350 to 400 as recently as six weeks ago, straining resources and filling up shelters. Over the past 10 days, the city has worked with the US Border Patrol to provide shelter for 6,500 people, he said. “The city of El Paso only has so many resources and we have come to… a breaking point right now,” Leeser told a news conference.

Advertisement

“The administration’s plan is working as intended”? Contrary to what some believe, this doesn’t mean that Biden is employing a Cloward-Piven strategy to initiate a “commie” takeover. It means that the administration was spectacularly wrong in June and that Biden’s wishful thinking on the migrant crisis was born out of incompetence and stupidity — not a deliberate design to “destroy” the United States.

It hardly matters. The United States is being invaded, and whether you believe it’s a conspiracy or stupidity, something has to be done.

Related: Historic: Largest Number of Migrant Encounters at Southern Border EVER in August

Gov. Greg Abbott’s press secretary nailed the hypocrisy of the Democrats. “With millions of residents, New York is only dealing with a fraction of what our small border communities deal with on a day-to-day basis. Instead of complaining about 14,000 migrants being bused to New York City from Texas, Governor Hochul should be calling out her party leader, President Biden, who has been flying plane loads of migrants to New York and oftentimes in the cover of night.”

Abbott has dispatched several more buses of illegals — some from the Eagle Pass mess and others from El Paso — to New York and Chicago. And El Paso’s Mayor Leeser has charted five buses to take migrants from the border to New York, Chicago, and Denver. The mayor said that all of the migrants volunteered to travel on the buses, answering Democrat’s baseless lies that the migrants are being forced to go to New York, Chicago, and other Democratic-run cities.

Advertisement

Biden is trying to keep a lid on this crisis. He’s actually blaming Republicans because they wouldn’t pass his brilliant immigration reform bill — a bill that might not have even gotten a majority of Democrats’ support.

At some point, Biden is going to have to comprehensively address the crisis — the crush of migrants in cities and at the border. He’s going to have to ask Congress for money or people are likely to start dying in the streets.

And he’ll still be trying to blame Republicans for his mess.