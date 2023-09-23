Historic: Largest Number of Migrant Encounters at Southern Border EVER in August

As of 8 a.m. Central time this morning, the NBC News page did not have one single story about what’s been going on at the Southern border in the last month and a half.

This isn’t newsworthy:

Remember when Biden named Kamala the “Border Czar”? For an administration built and run on lies, that was one of the most egregious. pic.twitter.com/I4gJE5MXw0 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 22, 2023

This isn’t newsworthy:

Democrats from New York City to Texas feel abandoned by Joe Biden when it comes to the border crisis. Why won’t they address it? Thankfully, Republicans are doing just that. https://t.co/hjfF2DyyLo — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 22, 2023

This isn’t newsworthy:

🚨BREAKING: US Southern Border is out of control due to ILLEGAL INVASION. pic.twitter.com/0JFgEABwv8 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 20, 2023

The New York Times (in an article with a link in a sidebar) says that there’s “a moving global village hundreds of thousands of people crossing the Rio Grande and slipping through gaps in the border wall at a pace of nearly 9,000 people a day, one of the highest rates of unlawful crossings in months.”

Except it’s not a “global village” they’re coming to. They’re crossing into U.S. territory. And no one is doing much to stop them.

More than two weeks late, and on a Friday afternoon news dump, the Customs and Border Patrol finally released some statistics on August illegal crossings at the Southern Border. It’s grim.

Washington Examiner:

In August, 304,162 people were apprehended by Border Patrol while crossing the border illegally, were deemed inadmissible by customs officers at ports of entry, or used new Biden initiatives to bypass the border and fly under the umbrella of temporary parole, according to data published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday. The August number surpassed the record of 302,412 from December 2022. The 304,162 is between five and 10 times higher than the average monthly totals seen during the Obama and Trump administrations.

How many Biden administration officials have declared the border “secure”? James Woods administers the coup de grace.

Lying liars lying about the border catastrophe that is gutting our beloved nation…pic.twitter.com/DcujC9D14r — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 22, 2023

Senator Britt nailed it.

Katie Britt chastises Joe Biden over creating a border that is a "national security threat of epic proportion" https://t.co/U7JJTgCbab — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the governor on the literal front lines of the invasion, Greg Abbott of Texas, is taking action against the flood of illegals. While New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his governor, Kathy Hochul, whine about 60 thousand illegals who will “destroy New York City,” Abbott is dealing with a crisis in tiny (pop. 28,000) Eagle Pass, Texas, where 7,000 illegals crossed in a matter of three days.

I directed @TDEM to deploy more buses to Eagle Pass & El Paso amid the migrant surge. Texas border towns should not have to shoulder the burden of Biden’s open border policies. Texas will continue to send buses to sanctuary cities to provide relief to overrun border towns. pic.twitter.com/bsFEfCzCEY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 22, 2023

Texas is the only one stepping up to deter and repel illegal immigrants. The Biden Admin literally opened the floodgates in Eagle Pass yesterday. Mexican military and law enforcement are doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/WrDJRvYnej — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 22, 2023

The cartels must be planning a big shipment or two of drugs. They use these massive surges in illegal aliens at the border to overwhelm the CBP and force them to redeploy assets.

It may be the open border fanatics who are telling the illegals that now is a good time to cross. Or it may just be a herd mentality where some cross the border and don’t get turned back, which leads to word being spread on the Mexican side of the border.

New York Times:

Surges in migration at the southern border, while motivated by poverty, violence and hunger, are also tied to weather patterns, policy changes and personal circumstances. The pace of unlawful crossings dropped sharply in the spring amid uncertainty surrounding the end of a pandemic-era measure that allowed the government to quickly deport migrants. But numbers rebounded over the summer, and are now nearly double the 4,900 unlawful crossings a day that were recorded in mid-April. The Biden administration opened new pathways for entry, including an app to allow migrants to make appointments to cross into the United States in an orderly way, and started a program this summer to enable certain people to apply to immigrate at new processing centers in other countries. Around 1,500 migrants a day enter the country using the app, which is meant to help control and organize the flow of migrants into the country.

It should be clear to the dunderheads in the Biden administration that not many of these 300,000+ illegals who crossed the border in August give a damn about a telephone app.

The fact is, most of the illegals are escaping communism and socialism. The largest group of refugees are from Venezuela, and those fleeing the socialist government of Central America aren’t far behind.

Axios:

The higher numbers have been driven in part by a surge in Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers fleeing a severely unstable economy and government at home. More than 31,000 Venezuelans crossed into the U.S. in August, with 70% choosing to do so illegally despite Biden’s legal parole program specifically created for them. Many are risking the dangerous jungles of the Darién Gap separating Colombia and Panama. A startling 82,000 migrants took the often-deadly journey through the Darién last month. Nearly 63,000 of them were Venezuelans, according to Panamanian data.

Joe Biden is not being hurt by this invasion — yet. But the outcry is rapidly becoming bipartisan as Northeastern Democrats whose cities are filling up with illegals are beginning to scream.

Have you noticed there hasn’t been much bragging about “sanctuary cities” recently?