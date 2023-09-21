Emergency Declared in Eagle Pass, Texas, as Thousands of Illegals Overwhelm the Small City

When Joe Biden took office, he promised a “safe, orderly, and humane immigration system” — the exact opposite, he said, of Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Advertisement

That promise has not only gone unfulfilled, but it’s also become a sick joke. Dozens of illegal aliens walking across the desert to come to America after being invited by Joe Biden have died. And you’ve probably seen illegal aliens sleeping outdoors in McAllen, Texas, New York City, and other urban areas — not what anyone would describe as “humane,” would they?

But the sickest joke of all is that Biden promised an “orderly” system. What we got was on full display in Eagle Pass, Texas. The massive influx of illegal aliens has so overwhelmed the little city that they’re begging for help from the federal and state governments.

Get ready NYC and Chicago! Here’s the next train headed to U.S, this will add to the more than 7K that crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas in last 72hrs. pic.twitter.com/aQIi8ADhfX — Randy Clark (@RandyClarkBBTX) September 20, 2023

🚨: On the ground in Eagle Pass, TX and this large group of people, mostly from Venezuela, illegally crossed into the U.S. at 5:00 AM. As they were making their way towards Border Patrol for processing, another large group in the hundreds was crossing the river. pic.twitter.com/gTgUxyDmIj — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 21, 2023

Wall Street Journal:

Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. has asked for state and federal help in his city of about 28,000 people, as thousands of migrants have been crossing the Rio Grande into the city daily. Federal border authorities shut down an international bridge to vehicle traffic on Wednesday so officers could be redeployed to help the Border Patrol process the crush of people. About 3,500 migrants, mostly from Venezuela and Honduras, crossed the river from the neighboring Mexican border city of Piedras Negras on Wednesday, said Sonia Villarreal, the security secretary for the border state of Coahuila. Most northbound migrants, including families with children, arrived in Piedras Negras atop cargo trains. The operator of the only migrant shelter in Eagle Pass has reported receiving hundreds of migrants a day released by overwhelmed federal border agents, straining capacity that aid workers had been struggling to expand.

Advertisement

The Journal reports that “in some areas, they have been releasing migrants directly onto the street rather than orchestrating a more typical handoff to a migrant shelter or church.”

Ah, yes. Safe, orderly, and humane.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) is doing what he can to address the crisis, but the numbers are just too great. And it doesn’t help when the federal government is opposing what you’re trying to do.

BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott has officially declared an invasion at the border due to Biden's policies and will deploy the Texas National Guard. Do you support him? pic.twitter.com/s1a24FQY7C — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 21, 2023

Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings. Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants. I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire. pic.twitter.com/eMtLS8Z6WI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023

Border Patrol officials said they made more than 7,200 arrests between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 in the Eagle Pass area, a pace that appears to have quickened in the days since. The number of migrants being released and dropped off at Wheeler’s aid group is slightly lower than in December, when the border saw a surge with an anticipated end to Title 42—a pandemic-era measure used to expel migrants before they could ask for asylum—that was then halted by the Supreme Court. But Wheeler said this latest surge is different. Many of the migrants being released to her group are from Venezuela, she said, and have told aid workers they rode atop rumbling Mexican cargo trains bound for the border. When they arrived in Piedras Negras, they waded across the Rio Grande, carefully avoiding a “floating border barrier” of razor-topped buoys.

Advertisement

Joe Biden is trusting that all of these illegals are law-abiding citizens who don’t belong to drug cartels, aren’t carrying fentanyl or other drugs, and will obey the laws of the United States.

That’s a lot to take on faith, isn’t it?