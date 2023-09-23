The Destruction of the United States Is Intentional. Here's What Will Happen Next

For just over two and a half years, Joe Biden and/or his puppet masters (see Barack Obama, Susan Price, Klaus Schwab, etc.) have been successfully driving the United States to destruction. The plan took a four-year detour when President Trump was at the helm. Now, thanks to what many believe was a stolen election, the plan to enslave our comfy pants-clad bottoms is back on.

The commies began the operation decades ago. As Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov warned, the college professors and civil rights leaders indoctrinated — or as Bezmenov calls it, demoralized — generations of Americans and convinced them to hate their nation and, frequently, themselves. The Soviets successfully infiltrated the black communities, convinced them they were less than, and let the anger seethe into subsequent generations. That is why we see highly educated and successful black folks like the Obamas, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, and the deranged Cori Bush screaming about racism, even though they are one-percenters. If systemic racism were real, how did these poor, indentured serfs get so far?

FACT-O-RAMA! Bezmonov, a KGB defector, described the Soviets’ four-part plan to conquer the United States without firing a shot. Step 1 was “Demoralization”: Demoralize Americans to the point that they refuse to believe their eyes — like how your rabid, pink-haired sister-in-law refused to believe we were being inundated with illegal immigrant caravans when Trump was in office because NBC headlines told her it was all just a right-wing conspiracy. Two and a half years later, our major blue cities are getting crushed. She was lied to, but she still watches NBC and thinks it’s real. As Bezmenov described, she can’t tell what is real and what is not.

Watching Bezmenov lay out the communists’ plan to take over the United States — and understanding how close the plan is to being successful — may be the most important seven minutes of your life. Please watch and share this with everyone who doesn’t want to start their day with a cricket smoothie.

Bezemenov laid out the Soviet plan in four parts:

Demoralize people until they can’t tell fact from fiction. Destabilize the target nation’s economy, defense systems, and foreign relations. (Bidenomics is a joke, the military is woke and suffering from a lack of volunteers, and our foreign relations are about to start WWIII.) Crisis: foment a major event that causes our system to implode (such as seven million immigrants crashing our welfare system and economy, or a sudden lack of gas/energy, as we have seen in Sri Lanka and Nigeria). Normalization: the government implements socialism to make it all “better.”

Then there’s the Cloward-Piven Strategy.

Cloward and Piven were nutjob professors at Columbia University (remember, Bezmenov mentioned professors as part of the Soviet plan to topple America) who came up with a scheme to bring socialism to the United States and a sense of fairness to the impecunious white trash caucasian debris who celebrate Christmas by smearing Cheese Whiz on celery and believe Little Debbie is a food group.

This four-part skulduggery somewhat mirrors what Bezmenov warned us about. Its steps are:

Overload the welfare system (the illegal immigrants are doing that as you read this);

Cause panic and chaos;

Watch the system get destroyed;

Replace it with socialism.

PINKO-RAMA! If you want to know which news outlets are run by fork-tongued commies, look for the ones that refute the damage being purposely wrought upon us by the crush of illegal immigrants coming over the borders.

According to the plan Bezmenov laid out, we are easily halfway through part two of the evil commie scheme to destroy America. Next up, we will have a major crisis. It could be something as calamitous as WWIII, a major power outage, a recession, or something the CIA has cooked up that may not even be real, like an invasion of little huge green men in Las Vegas. Whatever it is, it will be intentional.

MISS CLEO-RAMA! As I write this, there is an “alien fire” near Las Vegas. I should be a psychic!

Looking at the Cloward-Piven playbook, we are well into part three. Once the nation’s financial system is gutted, Biden will likely announce a plan to usher in socialism so that we don’t have to resort to eating our house pets. Anyway you slice it, something devastating — and intentional — is on the not-so-distant horizon, according to both of these strategies.

In my estimation, the fastest way to a crisis is to stop the production and distribution of food. Most people have, at best, seven days’ worth of chow in their pantries and refrigerators — that is if they just got home from Kroger minutes before reading this. In reality, we are about three days away from buck-shotting our marauding neighbors as they try to slit our throats for our last can of Dinty Moore Beef Stew.

I don’t know what kind of calamity our disaster masters are planning, but my inner Miss Cleo — who is batting 100% today — tells me it will occur before Election Day 2024.