Manufacturing Outrage Is the Number One Industry on the Left

The Chattanooga Lookouts is the minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and has been playing in the Tennessee town since 1885. They’re named for Lookout Mountain — scene of one of the most incredible Union victories of the Civil War.
But the team T-shirt has run afoul of the left’s Outrage Machine. It’s a very clever T-shirt, using the nickname of Chattanooga (“Nooga”) with two eyes substituting for the “o’s.”
Oh no, chattanooga this isn’t gonna work pic.twitter.com/l9cnHvRzSA
— Dre (@newhandledre) July 23, 2023
Kinda cool, right? Not if you get up every morning and start looking for something to be outraged about. I am convinced that there are thousands of brain-dead lefties who wake up, have a cup of coffee, maybe kiss their wives or boyfriends (or both) as they walk out the door, and then do nothing all day but scan the internet looking for a molehill they can turn into a mountain.
Cannot be real. https://t.co/tCUmSjxcEc
— ScottieDiggs🎩 🎲 💦 🥩 (@scottiediggs) July 24, 2023
Unreal, right? A few others thought so as well.
You can’t be serious, right? A HUGE reach to suggest there’s anything inappropriate about this shirt. The 👀 is literally the team logo, and 👀 is used very often by tons of people to substitute for two O’s. Chattanooga is shortened to Nooga by lots of people here. Get a life.
— I AM a biologist (@Hat_rack_jack) July 27, 2023
Just because you have dyslexia doesn’t mean you gotta ruin it for everyone else
— Hunter’s 4473 (@Thisisaburner83) July 26, 2023
Do you really think that matters to the left-wing echo chamber that thirsts for controversy and hungers for examples of raaaacism and “hate” while standing on the battlements, waving the bloody shirt of virtue?
So you might expect the Cincinnati Reds to laugh off this ridiculous effort to find racism in a T-shirt logo proudly worn by fans of a team that’s been in existence almost as long as professional baseball has been played in America.
Nope. They pulled the T-shirt from circulation and groveled before the Outrage Machine.
Not selling the shirts is their prerogative. Still, does anyone think for a second that a minor league baseball team would make a shirt with a racial slur printed on it?
Of course not.
But this is how it is nowadays. The unfortunate pseudo-resemblance is treated as intent, despite that obviously not being the case.
Although you can’t help but wonder how many sets of eyes that thing went past before the shirts were printed. It’s wild that no one raised a hand and said, “Uh… we might want to make the eyes a little smaller or something.”
The point is simple: “intent.” Why the hysteria over something that was clearly an unintended resemblance? It’s not even close to the “N” word. But if there’s a chance that the intent behind an image, a word, or a phrase can possibly be twisted to mean something it was never intended to mean, the Outrage Machine will manufacture controversy. That path leads to glory, clicks, and praise from other brain-dead lefties who believe the outrage manufacturer to be a very clever person.
Here’s an even more ludicrous example of the Outrage Machine searching far and wide, high and low for something to fake getting angry about: Robert F. Kennedy tweeted out his disgust at Joe Biden’s refusal to offer the son of an assassinated political candidate Secret Service protection for his campaign.
Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me.
Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several…
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 28, 2023
Do you notice the use of a white supremacist numerical signal? You don’t? Neither does anyone with half a brain. That doesn’t include HuffPo writer David Moye who may or may not be serious about the “Nazi hate signal.”
“A post on the candidate’s official Twitter account used the numbers 14 and 88 in close proximity,” Moye wrote.
How “close” can two numbers be and still be in “close proximity”?
His post on Twitter (which recently rebranded as X) was trying to shame President Joe Biden into providing Secret Service protection for him. It said presidential candidates have been provided Secret Service protection “since the assassination of my father in 1968.”
He added: “But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request.”
“1488” is a known white supremacist symbol, according to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The “14” in the symbol is shorthand for the “14 Words” slogan that is popular with racists around the world, while the “88” stands for “Heil Hitler,” since “H” is the eighth letter of the alphabet.
Is this a serious charge? It is if you’re a brain-dead lefty. Moye has written what could be considered tongue-in-cheek articles before, including “Dwarf Actor Slams Wonka Film For Casting Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa.” But who knows what a left-wing hand-wringer takes seriously?
Others most certainly see the Nazi symbol in RFK’s tweet.
This is a not particularly subtle white supremacist dog whistle pic.twitter.com/dJsKY90Fxk
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) July 28, 2023
Presidential candidate RFK Jr is spreading the “14/88” dog whistle in his official communications. This is explicitly Nazi symbolism. https://t.co/RKqY9UR8J5 pic.twitter.com/4dCS42npg6
— ꧁ R I L E Y ꧂ (@RileyTX) July 28, 2023
For a non-antiSemite, I find it fascinating that you made sure in the midst of your “do you know who I am” tantrum to use very specific numbers rather than “two weeks” and “almost three months.” https://t.co/WIrydaFdkM
— Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) July 28, 2023
“Close proximity” is about the most creative use of outrage I’ve seen in a while. It’s also the most idiotic political attack this year. Keep it up, guys. You’re barreling toward irrelevancy at a record rate.
