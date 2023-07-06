This Is the One Issue That Unites Americans on Trump Indictments

Donald Trump is the most polarizing personality in American politics. But regarding Trump’s two indictments, there is room for agreement by a solid majority of Americans on some of the issues relating to the former president’s legal troubles.

First, roughly half the country thinks Trump is guilty of both crimes. The first case alleges that Trump willfully retained sensitive government documents after leaving office and obstructed a subsequent federal investigation. Forty-nine percent of Americans responding to a Politico poll— including 25% of Republicans — said that they believe Trump is guilty.

And 48% of Americans — including 24% of Republicans — believe that Trump is guilty in the Stormy Daniels Hush money case, which alleges Trump falsified business records in connection with payments to the porn star.

Other issues clearly have a partisan disposition.

Politico:

What should happen to Trump if he gets convicted? Forty three percent said he should go to prison, but most were willing to spare him jail time. Nearly a quarter of respondents said that Trump should incur no punishment at all (22 percent), while 18 percent said he should receive probation and another 17 percent said he should face only a financial penalty. The results were roughly similar when respondents were asked what the punishment should be if Trump is convicted in Manhattan. Most respondents said that Trump should not go to prison and that he should instead receive either no term of imprisonment, probation, or a financial penalty only (21 percent, 17 percent and 22 percent, respectively).

Seventy-three percent of Democrats want to see Trump perp-walked in an orange jumpsuit straight to prison. Just 16% of Republicans want the former president to go to prison. And 18% of the public want Trump to receive probation, 17% say Trump should only be assessed a financial penalty, and 22% believe Trump should receive no punishment.

But where there is strong agreement in the poll is on the question of timing for the trials.