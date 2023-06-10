Crashes Involving Tesla's Driverless-Assistance System Are Far More Numerous Than Originally Reported

Tesla’s autopilot system is far more dangerous than previously reported. In June 2019, regulators reported only 217 crashes of the driverless-assistance system with three fatalities.

But a recent study by the Washington Post shows that since 2019, there have been 736 crashes directly linked to Autopilot, including 17 fatalities. These statistics have raised questions about how safe the driverless system is.

Tesla’s creator, Elon Musk, insists the system is safe and that he had a “moral obligation” to deploy it.

“At the point of which you believe that adding autonomy reduces injury and death, I think you have a moral obligation to deploy it even though you’re going to get sued and blamed by a lot of people,” Musk said last year. “Because the people whose lives you saved don’t know that their lives were saved. And the people who do occasionally die or get injured, they definitely know — or their state does.”

But former NHTSA senior safety adviser Missy Cummings, a professor at George Mason University’s College of Engineering and Computing, isn’t so sure.