Mayor Lightfoot's Helpful Suggestion to Street Vendors Demanding Bigger Police Presence During Robbery Spree

Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood is a Mexican-American enclave of artists, restaurants, street vendors, and craft shops in the South Lawndale area of the city.

Recently, the neighborhood’s residents have been plagued by a series of armed robberies that has seen four street vendors victimized. Being good, honest, upstanding citizens, the residents appealed to their mayor to please send more police real quick to deter any more robberies.

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in the midst of a losing re-election campaign, was puzzled about that question. She puzzled and puzzled and puzzled some more until her puzzler was sore, and when she was done puzzling, she issued her advice.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s “concrete solution” to solve crime in Chicago: “Make sure that their money is secure, not use [cash] if at all possible, use other forms of transactions to take care of themselves.”pic.twitter.com/UkTw6JFMZu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 20, 2023

Lightfoot has presided over an explosion of violent crime in her four years in office. She first tried to tell us that crime was sky-high because of the pandemic. Then the problem was too big a police presence. Now, the problem is too few police on the streets.

The real problem is that the street vendors won’t give the criminals what they want.

“I heard a lot of rhetoric here, a lot of soundbites, but not a lot of concrete solutions on how we get the job done and make our residents and our workers safe. We’re doing it every single day,” Lightfoot said during a debate on Thursday night. “We have been in Little Village working with those street vendors, understanding what the nature of the crime is, making sure that we’re doing things in concert with them to help them, to make sure that their money is secure. Not use money, if at all possible, using other forms of transactions to carry themselves.”

As Hot Air’s David Strom points out, “Criminals gotta eat too. Haven’t you ever heard the term ‘you eat what you kill?’”

Fox News:

In the 10th police district, where Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood is located, there has been a 13% increase in robberies in 2022 when compared to 2021, with 477 robberies taking place in 2022, according to public data. So far in 2023, robberies in the 10th district are already up by 114% when compared to the same time in 2022 with 30 robberies taking place this year. Citywide, while the number of shootings decreased by 20% in 2022 versus 2021, violent crime as a whole increased by 41%. In 2022, there were 8,996 reports of robberies versus 7,911 in 2021.

Lightfoot’s natural political allies in the black and Hispanic communities have deserted her, leaving her in the middle of a desert. The establishment has given token assistance, but her honor keeps shooting off her mouth and blasting herself in the foot.

At 30% popularity in the polls, the writing is on the wall. And it says “cash only.”