Biden's Irresponsible Plans to Refuse Negotiations With Republicans on Debt Limit

Joe Biden was vice president when Barack Obama negotiated an end to the last debt ceiling crisis by agreeing to cut $1 of spending in exchange for every $1 increase in the debt limit. At the time. the debt limit was $14.3 trillion (Ah…the good old days), and Obama agreed to $917 billion in spending cuts over 10 years while the GOP agreed to raise the debt limit by $900 billion.

Republicans point to the debate and 11th-hour deal on the debt limit as evidence that nothing bad will happen if the debt limit is breached. The markets gyrated wildly, and, for a brief time, one credit rating agency dropped the rating of U.S. government bonds.

But Republicans forget that, for months after the debt limit deal, the government incurred unnecessary costs.

GAO:

GAO estimated that delays in raising the debt limit in 2011 led to an increase in Treasury’s borrowing costs of about $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2011. However, this does not account for the multiyear effects on increased costs for Treasury securities that will remain outstanding after fiscal year 2011. Further, according to Treasury officials, the increased focus on debt limit-related operations as such delays occurred required more time and Treasury resources and diverted Treasury’s staff away from other important cash and debt management responsibilities.

OK, so not exactly painless. And what happens if we actually breach the debt limit this time — even if only for a few days — is an argument in which no one really wants to be proved right or wrong.

This time around, Biden thinks he can force Republicans to blink without negotiating or agreeing to anything. He’s confident that by not doing anything, Republicans will panic and raise the debt ceiling with no commitment from Biden to cut spending or anything else for that matter.

Washington Post: