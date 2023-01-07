Mr. Biden Goes to El Paso

On Sunday, Joe Biden will travel to Mexico City to attend the North American Leaders’ Summit. On his way there, he will stop for three hours in El Paso, Texas — ground zero for the border crisis he caused and which he has ignored since his presidency began.

It’s Biden’s first trip to the border despite the humanitarian catastrophe that’s been unfolding in slow motion among both the asylum seekers overwhelming border towns and the residents of those towns. The president didn’t want to acknowledge that his policies had caused the crisis because doing so would have highlighted the abject failure of his administration to perform its fundamental, constitutional duty to protect the border and the American people.

Biden will spend three hours in El Paso — hardly enough time for Democrat Mayor Oscar Leeser to give his welcoming speech. Biden wanted to see border enforcement operations in El Paso and to meet with agents on the ground. A reporter asked if “the President is going to see a sanitized version of El Paso when he arrives at the border on Sunday,” alluding to reports that El Paso has been rounding up illegal aliens who had been sleeping on the streets because of a lack of space in the shelters.

“The President is very much looking forward to seeing for himself firsthand what the border security situation looks like, particularly in El Paso,” said a White House spokesman.

Fox 14:

Kirby was asked if Biden would meet with asylum seekers. “He’s really going to focus on two things. And that’s the migration challenge, obviously, and having a chance to meet directly with those who are in charge of it,” Kirby said. “He also wants to focus on the flow of fentanyl, too. So I think you’ll see him have opportunities to take a look at that and learn a little bit more about what we’re doing on the fentanyl side.” Jean-Pierre was asked why it has taken Biden so long to visit the border. “Well we’re clearly heading to Mexico City, so it made sense to make a stop to see what border enforcement operations were like and meet those local officials who have been impacted,” said Jean-Pierre.

In other words, “We were headed that way anyway so why not drop by and visit Auntie Midge for a bit.”

What Biden is not going to see are the victims of human trafficking that his lax border policies made possible. He’s not going to see the thousands who’ve become addicted to fentanyl because our border patrol is too busy playing babysitter to illegal aliens. He’s not going to see the enormous strain on local budgets, local health, and human services, nor the psychic strain on local populations who have been under siege since he took office.

He doesn’t want to see those things. But that’s what’s happening even if the president’s PR trip to the border will pretend it isn’t.