Restaurant Cancels Christian Group's Reservation Because of Abortion and LGBTQ Stances

Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Va., refers to itself as “inclusive” in its advertising. But, I guess, their definition of “inclusive” is different than the rest of us. Metzger’s canceled an event scheduled by the conservative Christian group The Family Foundation about an hour and a half before the party was scheduled to sit down to eat.

The anti-Christian bigots who act as servers at this restaurant solemnly took a vote and decided it was too “dangerous” to serve food to a Christian family group because of what they believe, as far as their opposition to abortion and gay marriage. This is “dangerous” because…well…just because they say so.

“Many of our staff are women and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community. All of our staff are people with rights who deserve dignity and a safe work environment. We respect our staff’s established rights as humans and strive to create a work environment where they can do their jobs with dignity, comfort, and safety,” the Instagram post from Metzger’s owners said.

Again, how would The Family Foundation threaten the “dignity” of anyone? And if you want to be “comfortable” at work, get a job where you can sit in an easy chair and not run around like crazy people serving food to strangers.

The owners of Metzgers found out to their absolute horror that The Family Foundation had donated to groups they didn’t agree with.

“Recently we refused service to a group that had booked an event with us after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia,” the Instagram post explained.

So they donated money to groups you disagree with and believe are a “threat” to you. But that doesn’t explain why The Family Foundation is a threat. Are you making the argument that because The Family Foundation agrees with these threatening things, they also are a threat?

Sheesh.

“Have you ever been denied a meal because of your beliefs? Last night, our team and supporters got that firsthand experience when Metzger’s Bar and Butchery in Richmond, VA refused to service our pre-reserved event, leaving us scrambling just moments before,” Victoria Cobb of The Family Foundation wrote in a blog post.

The restaurant is virtue signaling, of course, The Christian families are no more a threat to the safety of women or LGBTQ people than the restaurant is to people who disagree with them politically. It’s kabuki theater meant to gain sympathetic press because they knew full well that The Family Foundation would make a public stink about their refusal to seat them.

And do a little fundraising as well.

As we stand on the front lines of this fight to protect and advance religious freedom for all Virginians, we invite you to stand with us. Will you consider a donation today to support our efforts to ensure that no Virginian will ever have to worry about being refused a simple meal because of his or her religious beliefs?

It’s not often that a small conservative foundation finds itself in the middle of a national media controversy. After being disrespected like that, they are well within their rights to raise as much money as they can to fight bigots like those at Metzger’s butchery.