U.S. Wants Ukraine to Show Their Openness to Negotiation With Putin

The Biden administration is quietly urging Ukraine to demonstrate its willingness to enter into talks with Russia to end the war, according to a report in the Washington Post.

It’s not what you might think. In fact, Biden is more concerned about Ukraine “maintaining the high moral ground” with our international allies than in actually facilitating the beginning of peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden wants to ease our allies’ fears that we are facing a long, destructive war with no defined ending point. He’s no more concerned about negotiations than Putin is, but maintaining appearances for our European allies is of paramount importance.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said on numerous occasions that Ukraine will never give up any land to achieve peace. “Ukrainians are not ready to give away their land, to accept that these territories belong to Russia. This is our land,” Zelensky told CNN in July.

And he told the BBC in August that the war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with its liberation. Russia will never give up Crimea. Ukraine is going to have to take it. It’s difficult to see that happening without NATO’s help.

Meanwhile, Russian losses are mounting and the temptation for Putin to go nuclear is increasing.

While U.S. officials share their Ukrainian counterparts’ assessment that Putin, for now, isn’t serious about negotiations, they acknowledge that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ban on talks with him has generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war’s disruptive effects on the availability and cost of food and fuel are felt most sharply.