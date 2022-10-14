Virginia Democrat Wants to Criminalize Parents Who Don't Affirm Their Child's Gender

A Democratic delegate in Virginia plans on introducing a bill that would hold parents criminally liable for refusing to treat their children as a different gender from the one they were born into.

Elizabeth Guzman, a social worker, believes that transgender and gay kids need “protection” from their parents and guardians who are not affirming their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity. Her bill would expand the definition of child abuse and neglect to include parents who refuse to recognize a child’s “new” gender identity.

“If the child shares with those mandated reporters, what they are going through, we are talking about not only physical abuse or mental abuse, what the job of that mandated reporter is to inform Child Protective Services,” Guzman told 7News. “And then that’s how everybody gets involved. There’s also an investigation in place that is not only from a social worker but there’s also a police investigation before we make the decision that there is going to be a CPS charge.”

Yikes.

NRO:

The move comes in response to Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest policy initiatives, which empower parents to exercise control over whether and how children transition gender in school, as well as a speech he gave at a “parents matter” rally back at the beginning of the school year. “They think parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or counselor,” Youngkin said.

But comrade, isn’t this law criminalizing parents?

No, comrade. It’s not “criminalizing parents.” It’s “educating them.”

It’s educating parents because the law tells you the do’s and don’ts,” Guzman answered. “So this law is telling you do not abuse your children because they are LGBTQ.” Guzman was similarly unwavering in her thoughts about whether such an approach violated free speech or religious freedom.

So parents won’t be going to jail. That’s great news. Just a short trip to a reeducation camp is all that’s necessary to show parents the error of their ways so they will stop trying to force their child to accept reality.

Ms. Guzman has a — shall we say — an interesting idea of religious liberty.

“There might be some people of different faiths whether it’s the Muslim faith or our Catholic faith, who because of their religious beliefs, they don’t believe in affirmation of LGBTQ issues when it comes to their children,” Guzman was asked. “What do you tell those parents who might be learning about this bill who don’t feel like they want to necessarily affirm what their children are feeling when it comes to their sexual orientation or gender identity?”

“I’ve been asked that question by knocking on doors,” Guzman answered. “The Bible says to accept everyone for who they are. So that’s what I tell them when they asked me that question, and that’s what I will continue to tell people. You know, we all have a commitment to God, And for those believers out there, we know that there’s life after life, and there is going to be a conversation between that person and God and that’s what we’re after — to go by what the Bible says. It is not my job to judge anyone. It is my job to help people.”

That’s an extraordinarily selective reading of the bible — about what you’d expect from someone expecting a question on religion and using a Google search to pull quotes from the Bible to justify an indefensible position.

With a Republican majority in the Virginia legislature and a Republican governor, Ms. Guzman’s bill isn’t going anywhere. But it’s revealing of the tyrannical mindset of the LGBTQ lobby. Using the truly tyrannical power in the state — Child Protective Services — to assist police in investigating, arresting, and prosecuting parents for raising their children as they see fit is the very definition of oppression.

And they call Republicans “anti-democratic”?