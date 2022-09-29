WATCH: Five Minutes of Election Deniers, 2016 Democrats Edition

Democrats are getting nervous about the January 6 Committee and the curious lack of indictments. In short, there haven’t been any and while there have been referrals to the Justice Department, DOJ has other fish to fry when it comes to Trump and his associates.

The Democrats were hoping that the January 6 Committee would blow the roof off the midterm elections with shocking headlines and famous Republicans doing a perp walk to jail. So far, it hasn’t even been established that anyone broke the law in seeking to “overturn” the election.

All that may happen later, but for now, there have been only claims of extraordinary law-breaking and no charges.

“I think it’s going to be very hard for people to understand if there aren’t actions by the Justice Department to hold people accountable,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Mahoney, chair of the Democratic House Campaign Committee. The guy is practically begging the Biden administration to charge someone with something.

There will no doubt be charges filed against someone. You don’t invite everyone to a big party and then cancel at the last minute. But as far as an election changer, the January 6 Committee falls a little short.

The Democrats are trying to turn what happened on January 6 into a Republican graveyard, just like they did with Russiagate.

Matt Taibbi:

As with Ukrainegate and impeachment, and Russiagate before that, polls show January 6th remains low on the list of voter concerns (the cratering economy is first). However, the reason it “may be hard for people to understand,” as Maloney says, is that congress has spent too much time blurring lines between election denial and conspiracy to overturn the result. If they just focused on the latter — and they have produced evidence, like Trump asking Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to seize voting machines — the hearings might be more effective, even with Republicans. But they haven’t been, for a reason made obvious by Matt Orfalea’s damning video — which YouTube incredibly has already demonetized … Amid sweeping efforts to punish election denial in the Trump context, both criminally and with censorship, an almost exactly similar denial campaign that inspired four-plus years of blue politics has been dropped down a memory hole.

Here’s the video:

I had forgotten how much denial there had been by Democrats. It wasn’t the sore loser kind of denial, either. The conspiracy theories are just as wild as Dominion voting machines and Chinese ballots.

Of course, the kicker is that the difference between Democratic denial and Republican denial is that Democrats aren’t being flayed alive for their election denial like the GOP. Though KJP still can’t explain why one kind of denial is okay and another isn’t.