Activists Suing DeSantis Over Martha's Vineyard Flights Funded by George Soros Groups

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit immigrant advocacy group, is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his alleged involvement in flying illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard. The suit alleges that DeSantis and others “designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme centered on exploiting this vulnerability for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial and political interests.”

“No human being should be used as a political pawn,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights. Mr. Espinoza-Madrigal is correct. Then why not criticize George Soros, whose organizations are funding this political stunt of a lawsuit against DeSantis?

Fox News:

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit immigrant advocacy group, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Alianza Americas, according to a press release Tuesday that described the latter group as “a network of migrant-led organizations supporting immigrants across the United States.” Alianza Americas has received a total of $1,383,947 from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations between 2016 and 2020, OSF’s records show. The grants came from three of his nonprofits: Open Society Institute, Open Society Policy Center and Foundation to Promote Open Society. The grants were to support policy advocacy on immigration, a Global Compact for Migration initiative and to strengthen the group’s international work in Central America and Mexico.

The grants were not given to Alianza Americas or Lawyers for Civil Rights to pull a blatant political stunt of suing the Florida governor. They were given for immigration advocacy. To believe that the only interest these Soros-backed groups have in this matter is the well-being of illegal aliens and not putting the potential GOP candidate for president in 2024 in a legal bind is to believe in Santa Claus.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske slammed the lawsuit as “political theater” perpetrated by “opportunistic activists” at the expense of illegal immigrants.

“If these activists spent even a fraction of this time and effort at the border, perhaps some accountability would be brought to the Biden administration’s reckless border policies that entice illegal immigrants to make dangerous and often lethal journeys through Central America and put their lives in the hands of cartels and ‘coyotes,’” Fenske said.

Fenske provided Fox News with a copy of a consent form — available in English and Spanish — that she said was given to migrants before they boarded. The form states, “I agree to hold the benefactor or its designed representatives harmless of all liability arising out of or in any way relating to any injuries and damages that may occur during the agreed transport to locations outside of Texas until the final destination in Massachusetts.” Fenske said the transportation of these migrants “was done on a voluntary basis.” “The immigrants were homeless, hungry and abandoned, and these activists didn’t care about them then. Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state, and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts,” she said. “It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them away from the island within 48 hours.

Yes. Funny how the good little liberals on Martha’s Vineyard made a big show of “welcoming” the illegals and then forced them to board buses and sent them to a military base within 48 hours.

Nothing “voluntary” about that.

With both sides playing politics with the issue, there’s no need to feel sorry for the illegal aliens. They are getting a lot more than they could have dreamed out of this political scrum. They are probably being fast-tracked to getting a green card, and the conditions they are now living in are light years better than what they left.

And they are being manipulated by groups backed by George Soros — a man who wants to eliminate borders. Before we go off half-cocked accusing DeSantis of being a heartless ogre, perhaps we should start asking questions about the groups advocating for the illegals.