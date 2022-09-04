Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Off the Grid Again as Shelling Resumes

Mr. Grossi, who has avoided placing blame for the shelling on either the Russians or the Ukrainians, said Friday that it appeared the power supply to the plant was being deliberately targeted. “It is clear that those who have these military aims know very well that the way to cripple or to do more damage is not to look into the reactors which are enormously sturdy and robust,” he said. Instead, the plant is being hit where it hurts — the power lines essential for running it.

Cindy Vestergaard, a senior fellow and director of the nuclear safeguards program at the Henry L. Stimson Center, said on Saturday, “With Zaporizhzhia, we’re getting to something Russia holds very dear, and that is its power over energy sources. And so nuclear is at the heart of geopolitics, it’s at the heart of energy policies, and of course, for the world to keep the lights on.”

For Ukraine, it’s a question of its sovereign right to control its own energy sources. Zaporizhzhia is as much a symbol as it is a strategic asset. The location of the plant is also smack dab in the middle of the strategic corridor connecting Crimea to eastern Ukraine. If Ukrainian forces can dislodge the Russian military from the plant, they would go a long way toward foiling Putin’s plan to slice off the Donbas region from the rest of Ukraine and create an independent republic of Russian-speaking Slavs — dominated, of course, by Moscow.

With so much at stake for both countries, perhaps it’s not surprising they would risk a serious nuclear accident to achieve their goals.

So the IAEA will be placed in the uncomfortable position of trying to keep the two sides from making a sizable portion of the world’s grain supplies inedible for a few thousand years. But the longer the fighting goes on around the plant, the bigger the chance for something really, really bad to happen before too long.