Berkeley 'Person of Color House' Bans White Guests From the Common Area

The University of California, Berkeley has been at the forefront of left-wing lunacy for 50 years. So it’s not surprising that a “Person of Color” house would create a swollen list of rules and regulations that have basically been written to keep people of a certain race away.

Yes, they’re talking about YOU, racist, violent, non-person-of-color.

The last thing the Berkeley administration wants on its hands is a bunch of weeping, wailing, caterwauling students of color who can’t stand the sight of a white person because all white people are violent toward people of color… or something. Their very “presence” elicits terror in their hearts.

I recommend they avoid seeing a Hitchcock movie if “presence” upsets them so.

Now, you might think that barring someone because of the color of their skin would be considered “racist.” Silly you. It doesn’t work like that. Only white people are racist. People of color who hate and fear white people are right.

College Fix:

The POC House intro states in part that many members moved in “to be able to avoid white violence and presence.” When students do bring a guest, the rules direct them to announce it in the house guest chat and note “if they are white.” But it’s not just white guests who are unwelcome. “Avoid bringing parents/family members that express bigotry,” the rules continue. “Queer, Black, and Indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members.”

“Guests are allowed in common spaces but please be mindful if there are house members in the room beforehand. White guests are not allowed in common space,” states the guidelines posted on Reddit.

“Always announce guests in the guest chat if they will be in common spaces with you and if they are white.” Rather than go through all that, why not just make the white people wear a badge with a picture of a guy riding a horse wearing a hood? That should get the point they’re trying to make across just fine.

Since it was established in 2016, the POC house has faced its share of internal problems. One former member wrote in a Medium article that the house has become known for its “call-out culture” perpetuated by “the lack of intersectionality.” “Several members have been criticized for being white/white passing, aligning themselves with whiteness, or allowing white violence in the house,” she wrote.

Heaven forbid someone who is white would sneak in and ruin it for everyone else. But federal anti-discrimination statutes prevent the house from denying someone a residence based on race. While, in theory, that probably works OK, what white person in their right mind would want to live with a bunch of nutcases who believe white people all want to commit violence against them?

The Berkeley administration that encourages this kind of moonbattery deserves whatever they get going forward.