Was Trump Betrayed by a Snitch in His Own Inner Circle?

Two “senior government officials” told Newsweek that the search warrant on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property was based on “information from an FBI confidential human source” who was able to “identify what classified documents former President Trump was still hiding and even the location of those documents.”

The sources added that the raid was timed specifically for when Trump would not be present.

The FBI was trying to prevent Trump from grandstanding the raid, perhaps even trying to interfere with it. The 30-year veteran of the FBI was flabbergasted at how spectacularly the raid failed to maintain a low profile.

“I know that there is much speculation out there that this is political persecution, but it is really the best and the worst of the bureaucracy in action,” the official said. “They wanted to punctuate the fact that this was a routine law enforcement action, stripped of any political overtones, and yet [they] got exactly the opposite.”

Trump knows enough to keep his mouth shut and listen to his lawyer in those situations. The agents were believing left-wing Democratic Party propaganda about Trump and did not base their analysis on reality.

Brain-dead agents couldn’t see that a raid on the opposition’s presumptive presidential candidate by an FBI run by the incumbent’s Justice Department should be kept “low key”?

Sheesh.

Newsweek:

Both senior government officials say the raid was scheduled with no political motive, the FBI solely intent on recovering highly classified documents that were illegally removed from the White House. Preparations to conduct such an operation began weeks ago, but in planning the date and time, the FBI Miami Field Office and Washington headquarters were focused on the former president’s scheduled return to Florida from his residences in New York and New Jersey. “They were seeking to avoid any media circus,” says the second source, a senior intelligence official who was briefed on the investigation and the operation. “So even though everything made sense bureaucratically and the FBI feared that the documents might be destroyed, they also created the very firestorm they sought to avoid, in ignoring the fallout.”

Meanwhile, where did the FBI get the specific info they would have needed for a federal judge to sign off on a warrant served on a former president? The “confidential informant” may have been one of Trump’s attorneys, Christina Bobb.

Axios:

Bobb said Trump’s legal team searched through two to three dozen boxes in a basement storage area, hunting for documents that could be considered presidential records, and turned over several items. Bobb told The Post that in June, Trump lawyers showed DOJ investigators the boxes, and they looked through the material. She said the investigators didn’t think the storage unit was properly secured. So Trump officials added a lock. FBI agents broke through that lock during the search, Bobb said. The FBI removed about a dozen boxes that had been stored in the basement storage area, she said.

There were additional classified documents that Bobb turned over to the FBI which probably formed the basis for a search warrant to search the rest of the boxes.

Searching Trump’s office and the residence was all for show. Given the searching agents’ attitude toward Trump and the loathing by so many in the FBI toward the former president, their unprofessional attitude wasn’t surprising.