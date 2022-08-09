PAYBACK: Mar-a-Largo Search Related to 'Mishandling of Classified Documents'

One of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss its details, said agents were conducting a court-authorized search as part of a long-running investigation of whether documents — some of them top-secret — were taken to the former president’s private golf club and residence instead of sent to the National Archives when Trump left office. That could be a violation of the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties. Searching a former president’s property to look for possible evidence of a crime is highly unusual and would require approval at the top levels of the Justice Department. It represents a historic moment in Trump’s tortured relationship with the Justice Department, both in and out of the White House.

For this kind of search, the authorization to proceed had to come from the very top. What possessed Joe Biden to rile the Republican base and send the conspiracy theorists’ tongues wagging is beyond comprehension. The unprecedented search of a former president’s home because of suspected “mishandling of classified documents”? Really?

Sheesh.

The search had nothing to do with the events of January 6. It had nothing to do with the supposed effort to “overthrow the government” or “initiate a coup.” This is an entirely separate investigation, and it apparently has to do with 15 boxes of presidential records and other items that Trump took when he left office that the National Archives retrieved from Mar-a-Largo in January.

No search warrant was necessary at that time. According to Trump, no warrant would have been necessary this time either.