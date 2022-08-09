Olivia Newton-John's Passing Is the Perfect Metaphor for the Death of the America I Grew Up In

Olivia Newton-John’s death is the perfect metaphor for the loss of my childhood America. This is no longer the country I grew up in.

Grease captivated the country at the end of my childhood, just before adolescence hit and my youthful innocence began getting worn away. Even to this day, I (like most adults, whether they realize it or not) mourn that loss in countless ways, conscious and unconscious.

And now, with the DOJ’s egregious decision to nakedly weaponize and go after a political rival and former president, the last fleeting wisps of my childhood America are burning up in the hard glare like a barely remembered dream.

Remember when Hillary Clinton deleted and scrubbed over 30,000 emails that were under subpoena? And how, even with such blatant obstruction, the FBI still found over 100 emails containing classified information? And then-FBI Director James Comey explained that “Although there is evidence of potential violations regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case”? And he said that whether to bring charges is usually decided based on “how similar situations have been handled in the past”? LOL, good times.

But those times are gone.

Just off the top of my head, investigations into former president Donald Trump have been or are being conducted by: Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. (dropped); New York AG Letitia James (ongoing); the Russia Hoax investigation (found Trump innocent, though they won’t admit it in so many words); the despicable January 6 Congressional Panel (ongoing); federal prosecutors who have convened a grand jury, also ostensibly to investigate the events of Jan. 6, 2021 (ongoing); Fulton County, Ga., DA Fani Willis, who has convened a grand jury to consider whether Trump tried to influence the state’s 2020 election results (ongoing); and of course, the current fiasco, which was kicked off by the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration last winter and referred to Merrick Garland’s reprehensible weaponized DOJ for action. This is only what I can bring to mind while still having morning coffee, and doesn’t include the myriad bimbo eruptions and civil shakedowns Trump faced and faces.

The obvious goal is to indict the target, to be the first to win the coveted trophy — a perp walk and mug shots of a former duly elected president of the United States — and ultimately disqualify him from taking office again. The level of officious arrogance of these people, who somehow don’t grasp that they are playing with fire, is breathtaking.

But now, with the establishment’s disgusting, indefensible, blatantly politicized raid on a political rival’s home, my childhood faith in America’s institutions, which I had managed to cling to well into adulthood, is at last damaged beyond repair. I will never trust these institutions again. Like the Che t-shirt-wearing revolution fetishists I laughed at in college, I now feel that the whole rotten edifice needs to come down so we can start fresh.

I must clarify that I am never in favor of a bloody, violent revolution. I pray daily for America, and I beg God to resurrect His glorious country without bloodshed. The way forward is the legal, lawful election of radical warrior politicians who will do the necessaries to dismantle the corrupt globalist leviathan currently terrorizing Americans.

As Sandy Olsson in Grease, Olivia Newton-John was all sweetness and light. We all want everything to be sweetness and light. But there came a point when Sandy realized that, in order to live her life the way she wanted, she had to face up to reality. The world is a hard place peopled with fallen adults. If she remained an innocent child forever, she would be walked on and kicked aside. It was time for Sandy to grow up and face reality.

It’s time for us to grow up and face reality.