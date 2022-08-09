Eric Trump Says FBI Agents 'Ransacked' His Father's Office in Unnecessary Search

Eric Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that it was he who got the call from the FBI informing him of the unprecedented search of Mar-a-Largo. He then called his father and told him what had happened.

FBI agents, executing a warrant, searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Largo estate on Monday afternoon. According to news reports, they were looking for evidence related to some classified documents found at Mar-a-Largo last January, which were turned over to the National Archives.

“To have 30 FBI agents — actually more than that — descend on Mar-a-Lago, give absolutely, you know, no notice, go through the gates, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet,” Eric Trump griped. “You know, they broke into a safe. He didn’t even have anything in the safe.”

New York Post:

Eric Trump said his father had been cooperating with the National Archives as well as the investigation. He felt there was no need for an unannounced raid. “You want to search for anything, if you think anything — like, you know, come right ahead,” he said on Hannity. “I mean, it was — it was an open-door policy and all of a sudden, 30 agents descend upon Mar-a-Lago?” Donald Trump may have violated a federal law which prohibits the removal and relocation of classified documents to unauthorized locations. However, Eric Trump said the raid was merely “more political persecution of Donald J. Trump” “They want to attack a guy who they view as his greatest threat, is Biden’s greatest threat,” he continued. “And that’s exactly what Donald J. Trump is. Because you know what? He had an incredibly strong country.”

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he said in a statement. “They even broke into my safe!” he wrote.

In fact, the raid was pure political intimidation.

Spectator World:

The decision to send agents into Trump’s home over a quibble about document retention reeks of political intimidation. The FBI has refused to comment, suggesting that at least immediately they didn’t find anything actionable. The LA Times reported back in February that prosecutors would have to prove that Trump intentionally mishandled or hid materials, which is a tall ask. When Bill Clinton was found to have inappropriately kept gifts and furniture from the White House, he returned the items and the situation was treated as a misunderstanding. The Clintons’ home was not raided by the FBI. Why was Trump’s? Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that violating the Presidential Records Act can bar someone from running for political office again. Hmm.

Could Joe Biden really be so transparently stupid that he would employ a gimmick to prevent Trump from running? The administration would have to convict Trump first, and that’s a tall order. But given the reward of preventing Trump from running again, why not give it a shot?

Naturally, Trump’s critics will celebrate the FBI’s raid. They will be blissfully unconcerned that the gratuitous and unjust investigation of political opponents is just the kind of authoritarianism they warned would be ushered in by the Trump administration. Remember, the Biden administration is going to restore our norms and institutions!

The Democrats’ facade has been ripped away, and what’s been revealed isn’t pretty. This is the underbelly of American politics — the knife in the back, the use of “lawfare” to gain power and influence, and the employment of threats and intimidation to advance a candidate and/or an agenda.

The left is fond of speaking about our return to a “Gilded Age” when the rich ran roughshod over our rights and liberties by using the same weapons Democrats are using today against Republicans.

The more things change…