D.C. Mayor Wants to Mobilize the National Guard to Deal With Illegal Aliens Bused From the Border

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard to mobilize to help deal with the thousands of illegal aliens being bused from Texas and Arizona to the capital. The illegals had already been released into the two border states and had been given a date to appear in immigration court.

Govs. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) didn’t like the fact that the Biden administration’s “catch and release” program didn’t include any federal assistance to deal with the crush of humanity. So the governors instructed their border personnel to ask the recently released illegals if they would prefer an all-expenses-paid bus trip to our nation’s capital.

So far, about 4,000 illegals have made it to D.C. from Arizona and Texas. And the resulting strain on city services in Washington has Bowser calling for help.

Fox News:

The mayor, who has championed accepting migrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested the DC National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with what she called a “humanitarian crisis.” Bowser is asking that the DC Armory be used as a processing center and DC National Guard resources be used to help field migrants as they arrive by bus.

As long as the yokels and cowboys were being affected, it was a “human rights” issue. But now that it’s Bowser’s city being invaded, it’s a “humanitarian crisis.”

Bowser has suggested that the illegals making the trip have been “tricked” into coming to DC.

We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses. We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C. I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks. I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America,” Bowser said.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Bowser.

This is especially true when you consider the complaints from advocates for illegal aliens.

“We don’t see anybody from Mayor Bowser’s office here,” Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network volunteer Isaias Guerrero told the DCist. “We don’t see anybody from the Office of Latino Affairs here to say ‘Welcome, how can we support you’ even if it’s with like waters,” he continues. “People just want to wash their hands because this is seen as a hot potato. But what it should be seen as is an opportunity for us to actually create a model of being welcoming.”

Towns and cities in Texas and Arizona that are much smaller than Washington, D.C. have been dealing with the same issues Bowser has and have been crying for help for months. Washington has turned a deaf ear to them, but because Bowser is an important Democrat, she will likely get whatever help she needs.

Bowser is finding how much of a burden these “human rights cases” can be. Homeless shelters in Washington and overflowing with people, and the city’s emergency services are stretched thin. Bowser sent two letters this week — one to the Defense Department and another to the White House.

Texas Tribune:

“Abhorrent operations”? She fully and enthusiastically supports these operations — just as long as they don’t arrive in Washington.

There’s a lot of these NIMBYisms going around.