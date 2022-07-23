Big City Democrats Beg Biden for Help Amid Mass Releases of Illegal Aliens

Very quietly and below the radar, the Biden administration is once again playing “catch and release” with illegal aliens on the southern border. But this time, the massive numbers of illegals are not just staying in Texas or Arizona. They’re making their way north to Washington, D.C., and New York City.

And that is causing all kinds of headaches for Democratic mayors.

It’s getting so bad that Mayor Eric Adams of New York City and Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington have gone public, begging the Biden administration for help.

Washington Examiner:

“We do need help from the federal government, through FEMA, to assist us. This city was already dealing with a shelter population, and we’re going to need help to deal with this unprecedented surge,” Adams said on Thursday. In recent weeks, Adams said he was aware of 2,800 people who had arrived in the city after being released at the southern border. Their arrival was affecting homeless shelters where facilities were short on space due to the influx.

It’s not like these mayors weren’t warned of what was coming. They kept their mouths shut to help with Biden’s efforts to keep the problem under wraps. And the American media is incurious about this humanitarian disaster brewing at the border.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott refused to accept the status quo and began busing illegal aliens released at the border to Washington, D.C. It turned out to be a very expensive political gesture, costing Texas $6.8 million to bus around 6,000 illegals to Washington.

The “catch-and-release” game Biden is playing at the border is not only overwhelming his allies in New York and Washington, but it’s also affecting communities large and small.

Now, big-city mayors far away from the border are getting a glimpse of the daily struggles felt in communities along the border. The mayor of the small Texas town at the center of the migration crisis says he has not heard from the Biden administration once since he took office last year. Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, called the White House’s handling of the border a “complete failure.” “As a lifelong Democrat, I have to say it’s so disappointing to not get support from this administration,” Salinas said.

Regardless of whether or not Biden lifts Title 42, the public health order that is supposed to keep illegal aliens out of the country, the administration has carved out so many exemptions that the situation has become a crisis.