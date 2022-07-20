Ahead of 'Likely Shut-Off' By Russia, EU Proposes Plan to Ration Natural Gas

With no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, the long-term consequences of defending Ukraine are coming into grim focus.

Over the last two decades, the Russian economy has been integrated with most EU nations. This is especially true when it comes to energy. Besides coal, the EU is energy-poor, while Russia is energy-rich. The synergy is inescapable, and for nations like Germany, Russian oil and natural gas have become the lifeblood of their economies.

The U.S. has warned the EU for decades of the national security risks of dependence on Russian energy. Now those warnings are becoming a reality, and the consequences could be devastating.

The EU’s immediate concern is its supply of natural gas from Russia. If Russia were to cut off that supply entirely, it would be very difficult for EU nations to maintain their economies. As it is, Russian President Vladimir Putin has initiated a slowdown of supplies of natural gas, leading the EU countries to begin planning for the day when Russian gas no longer flows to Western Europe.

Washington Post:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined a proposal for countries to cut gas demand by 15 percent from August until March next year to buffet the energy crisis on the continent. Fears of more prices hikes and shortages leaving households cold next winter have grown as gas supplies from Russia slowed substantially. European officials accuse the Kremlin of retaliating to Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. “Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it is partial, major cut off Russian, or total cut off Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready,” Von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels. “We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas,” she added. “And this is a likely scenario.”

The European Gas Demand Reduction Plan asks governments to switch from gas to other fuels, makes it easier for industries to curb consumption, and lists ways for consumers to save on heating and cooling.

The plan would also allow the EU to regulate energy cuts. In other words, the EU is saying, “We’ll try the voluntary route, and if that doesn’t work, we’ll save the energy for you.”