Why Finland and Sweden Joining NATO Makes War With Russia More Likely

An alliance must be able to credibly defend the borders of its member states. This would seem to be self-evident given the purpose of most alliances — finding security in numbers.

Finland has announced its intention to apply for membership in NATO. Sweden is contemplating a similar move. While it’s completely understandable why both nations are seeking the protection of the United States and its nuclear umbrella, why should it fall to the U.S to protect two nations in Russia’s crosshairs? If, God forbid, war were to break out in Europe, who could the U.S. really count on to back our play?