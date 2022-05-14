Netflix to Woke Employees: If You Don't Like Our Content, Quit

Netflix management fired a shot across the bow of woke employees by changing their “culture guidelines” to reflect the view that the company offers a wide range of entertainment programming for many different kinds of audiences.

And if the employees don’t like the content, they can always quit.

“We let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices,” Netflix writes in the updated part of its culture memo. The company said that it supports offering diversity in stories, “even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values.”

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful,” Netflix says. “If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road, Jack” is playing in the background.

Wall Street Journal:

A Netflix spokesman said the company updated its culture page on Thursday for the first time since 2017. He said Netflix had spent the past 18 months discussing cultural issues internally with employees. The new language was added, he said, “so that prospective employees could understand our position, and make better informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them.”

Netflix is trying hard. But they realize that the more you give to these woke hysterics, the more they want. And the more Netflix gives, the more it detracts from its bottom line.

For Netflix, the company spokesman said employees were given a chance to offer feedback on the new culture guidelines. He said the company received more than 1,000 comments, which helped shape the new part of the memo. Netflix is coming off a disappointing quarterly report last month which showed it lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade. Revenue also grew at its slowest pace in years amid rising competition from new and existing streaming rivals. The company said it is exploring offering a lower priced ad-supported version of the platform to help boost its subscriber base. Shares of Netflix, which surged at the beginning of the pandemic, have fallen by nearly 70% this year.

Companies are, generally speaking, only as woke as their bottom line allows them to be. Netflix is not going to give up the profits that a Dave Chapelle show will generate just to satisfy the transgender lobby among their employees.

Nor will they sacrifice their brand on the altar of woke activism.