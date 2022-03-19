UK Hospital Denies a Victim Was Raped Because the Ward Was for 'Women Only'

There are times when reading about how we are adapting to a many-gendered world that I have to check to make sure I’m still on good old Planet Earth and have not been transported to Cloud Cuckoo Land to live with people who deny the reality of existence.

The Cloud Cuckoo Landers who 30 years ago may have been living under lock and key in some insane asylum are now taking their place in positions of authority and are dictating how the rest of us should view reality.

It would be amusing if there weren’t real-life victims of this nonsense.

A British woman reported to police that she had been raped during a stay in a hospital. But the police were told that simply wasn’t possible because the ward where the woman claims she was raped was for “females only.” And since there “was no male in the hospital, therefore the rape could not have happened.”

Emma Nicholson, the Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, stood before the members of the House of Lords and pointed out that the rape was caught on CCTV, but it took nearly a year for the hospital to admit there was a transgendered person in the ward who raped the victim.

Yahoo News:

Nicholson claimed that the alleged incident was the direct result of a National Health Service policy known as Annex B, which orders hospitals to place patients in single-sex wards according to their preferred gender identity. “The result of Annex B is that hospital trusts inform ward sisters and nurses that if there is a male as a trans person in a female ward, and a female patient or anyone complains, they must be told that it is not true, there is no male there,” Nicholson said. She added that the policy “gives priority to trans people over women” and, as a result, erodes the “dignity, privacy and safety” of women and girls. (emphasis added)

According to the baroness, the victim came close to a nervous breakdown after spending nearly a year being told that the rape that she experienced never happened. And the hospital would have actually kept denying the victim’s claims if the CCTV cameras hadn’t shown the truth.

What kind of insanity demands that people lie to cover up the truth? How can that be justified under any circumstances for any reason whatsoever?

Somehow, somewhere, someone is going to have to stand up for the real world. Instead of embracing delusions and fantasy and instead of canceling people who refuse to recognize this alternate reality, there has to be a place for logic, for reason — for normalcy.