While Omicron Rages in NYC, AOC Caught Dining Maskless in DeSantis's Florida

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fell into a delicious trap set by herself and other Democrats who are criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of being “MIA” amid the surge in Covid cases in the Sunshine State.

"Where is our governor? Where is Ron DeSantis now?" — Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange County, Florida Many are wondering where the Florida governor is as COVID cases surge by more than 1,000% since DeSantis's last COVID press conference on 12/17. pic.twitter.com/xLoKdLMDfV — The Recount (@therecount) December 30, 2021

Unfortunately for the Democrats, even with the spike in positive tests, fewer people are actually dying, which kind of puts a crimp in their “DeSantis wants to kill people” narrative.

Washington Post:

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, told The Washington Post on Thursday that the omicron variant is responsible for most of the new cases in Florida, adding that many of the new infections appear to be “asymptomatic or mild.” She noted how states such as California and New York are also breaking records for new infections, saying it is “evident that the vaccine passports, mask mandates and other heavy-handed government interventions did not achieve their stated goals.”

DeSantis, like any good leader, has sized up the situation, sees that most cases are mild or asymptomatic, and refuses to panic as the Democrats are doing.

Another area that’s seeing record increases in positive coronavirus tests is New York City. One might expect a socialist politician like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to shine in situations like this, walking among her constituents, keeping their spirits up, and demanding they get tested frequently and vaccinated to the full.

Instead, AOC decided to go to Miami Beach in Florida — that’s the Covid hell-hole created by Ron DeSantis. While in South Florida, AOC dined with her boyfriend without a mask and enjoyed the state’s legendary hospitality.

When the governor’s people saw that AOC was visiting, they rolled out the welcome mat.

Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

This is a story made for Twitter, as tweeters demonstrated with great gusto.

A preview of Socialism w/ @AOC You go stand in lines on the sidewalk in NYC – she'll go slurp Margaritas in Miami.#AOC #AOCLovesDeSantis pic.twitter.com/dGT1kpyEnF — IᗰᑭEᑎITEᑎT.2ᗩ 𝒗2 (@Incredible2A) December 31, 2021

AOC is the latest in a long line of Democrats to take a mask free vacation in Florida. If Florida’s covid policies are so dangerous how come Democrats keep vacationing there? #AOCLovesDeSantis https://t.co/nWSNuWjRph — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 31, 2021

That’s in reference to the story about AOC’s hypocrisy in National Review:

Back in February, when Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) drew fire for taking a trip to Cancun, Mexico, during a winter disaster in Texas that left millions without power or water, Ocasio-Cortez joined the pile on. “If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace,” she tweeted at the time. “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.” After Cruz took shots at her later that month at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, she wrote, “I don’t care what Cruz said at CPAC, but I do care that it appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone’s trunk and abandon his constituents again as they get slammed with $16,000 electrical bills.” The congresswoman was still harping on the trip two months later, tweeting during a feud with the senator in April: “Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico.”

Pot, meet kettle.

AOC knows that this kind of thing only matters to those on the right. The American left has completely abandoned itself to the idea that there isn’t any hypocrisy that can’t be excused or explained away as long as it comes from people who think “the right way” about some issues. Then, it’s either ignored or explained away with the response, “Well, they do it too only worse.”

Those who idolize this ignoramus don’t care about the hypocrisy. They just want AOC to keep tossing verbal bombs at the right and attacking those who are more successful, smarter, richer — and better — than they are. Her divisive, hurtful rhetoric won’t bring “justice” to anyone, and her actions only prove that she doesn’t care.

