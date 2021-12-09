Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Rips Rep. Boebert For 'Erasing' Christmas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) trolled Republicans in a series of tweets on Wednesday, accusing Rep. Loren Boebert (R-Colo.) of “erasing Christmas and it’s [sic] meaning” by posting a photo on Twitter of her family posing while holding guns.

Boebert posted the photo in solidarity with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who posted a Christmas card on Twitter two days after the school shooting at Oxford high school Michigan.

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

Boebert’s family photo was equally controversial.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

No doubt the Republican congressmen got exactly what they wanted: plenty of coverage in the media and a lot of angry leftists. Not to be outdone, AOC also got exactly what she wanted: plenty of coverage in the media and a lot of angry Republicans.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) trashed Boebert for posting a snapshot of her four young sons holding semi-automatic weapons in front of the family Christmas tree. “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Tell me again where Christ said “use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain”? lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society “erasing Christmas and it’s meaning” when they’re doing that fine all on their own https://t.co/TOKE1SmY4C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2021

Boebert didn’t waste any time responding.

.@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents. Not a good look, Sandy… https://t.co/Yii8VUPHrV — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

Once again, we see the cultural divide on the issue of guns. The left sees guns as a threat — in any capacity, in any context, in any way, shape, or form. The right sees guns as a right that makes all other rights possible.

The divide will never be bridged.

Liberal PAC MeidasTouch tweeted that it would not post the “deranged” image of Boebert and her children “holding weapons of war.”

It listed the teenagers killed at Oxford, tweeting, “instead, let’s honor the teens who were murdered due to this fetishization of guns.” Gun violence prevention activist, Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, tweeted: “This is a tragedy waiting to happen, and we should all be concerned for the Boebert kids. “This photo is exactly why we must keep fighting for stronger gun laws,” she added.

It doesn’t get any dumber than saying that Boebert’s kids are in danger from their mom because they’re posing with guns. If gun control activists could ever make an argument without resorting to hysterical overreaction, it might prove to be an interesting debate.

But how can anyone take someone like that seriously?

Boebert is quickly eclipsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as the number one GOP troll of the Democrats. It doesn’t get any more trolly than this.

Wrong. I did MY version of a “Let’s Go Brandon” dress. https://t.co/MLnhOakHCF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 5, 2021

Using one’s children to make a political point is a fraught proposition, but the hysterical overreaction to the photo by the left guarantees that the adage “All’s fair in love and war” comes into play.