Ocasio-Cortez Rails Against 'Excessive Bail' After the Waukesha Attack

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) adores the fact that people get very angry with her. It’s what she lives for. And if the people getting angry at her are her political foes on the right, AOC is in whatever form of heaven she believes in.

Nobody can be so tone-deaf or insensitive that they would advocate for reform of “excessive bail” just hours after it came to light that Darrell Edward Brooks, the man who murdered six people with his car in Waukesha, Wisc., was out of jail because of a prosecutor asking for and receiving a ludicrously low bail.

Imagine the pleasure AOC got when her enemies erupted with venom against her idiotic position of advocating against “excessive bail.”

Washington Free Beacon:

In a letter sent to five New York City district attorneys, Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.), and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.) demanded details on the bail conditions used by prosecutors. They alleged that the use of cash bail contributes to overcrowding in New York’s correctional facilities, particularly Rikers Island. “Condemning thousands of individuals to languish in an environment plagued by persistent overcrowding and mounting violence as they await trial is not acceptable, and risks violating the federal civil rights of these individuals,” the letter from the lawmakers reads. “If these conditions are not addressed, federal intervention may be necessary to protect detainees from additional harm.”

The Milwaukee district attorney in the case, Democrat John Chisholm, seemed unconcerned that his low bail policies led to the death of six people.

“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into [a] treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody?” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2007. “You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach.”

Perhaps if Mr. Chisolm was forced to confront the families of those killed because of his own arrogant stupidity, he might be singing a different tune. But people like Chisolm and AOC are so convinced of their own holy righteousness that they can say that people have to die to advance their political agenda.

Ocasio-Cortez’s ranting against the local DAs forgets to mention that almost all those criminals are violent offenders who have been given high bail for a very good reason: society needs to be protected from their criminal activity. We need to be shielded from dangerous, anti-social people who respect neither people nor property and who are not deterred by the prospect of long jail sentences.

God help us if AOC’s vision of a “just” society ever comes to pass.