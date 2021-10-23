YouTube Ban Rapper's 'Let's Go Brandon' Song, Citing 'Medical Misinformation' Concerns

Rapper Bryson Gray has written several pro-Trump songs, including “Trump is Your President” and “Gun Totin’ Patriot.” But Gray was astonished when YouTube banned his latest song, “Let’s Go Brandon,” for what the platform claimed was “medical misinformation.”

YouTube has banned “Let’s Go Brandon” song from YouTube due to “medical information”. What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa. pic.twitter.com/W8sCcyH4IM — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 21, 2021

It appears that the powers that be at YouTube don’t have much of a sense of parody. The tech support team at the website promised they were “looking into the matter.”

Fox News:

“Jumping in – we’re passing this along to the right team for a re-review,” YouTube said on Twitter. “We’ll share updates once we hear back from them. Appreciate your patience in the meantime.” YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News. “Why is the most censored rapper in the country someone that doesn’t even curse in songs?” Gray told Fox News. “Why can you rap about murder, sex, and drugs but when I rap about questioning the government I get banned? Is this still America?” The song takes multiple shots at Biden regarding his chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, cognitive ability, and handling of the coronavirus.

Biden said the jab stopped the spread, it was lies. How you WOKE but you haven’t opened your eyes? 👀 LETS GO BRANDON 🔥 #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/I8wkvMSgL9 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 20, 2021

It can’t be because the song isn’t popular. It reached the #1 spot on iTunes list of rap songs.

The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” became an internet phenomenon after an NBC reporter told viewers during a NASCAR Xfinity series broadcast that fans in the stands were shouting “Let’s Go Brandon!” while she interviewed driver Brandon Brown. The fans were actually shouting, “F*** Joe Biden!” Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by critics of the media, mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview.

There’s something more at work here than the simple-minded stupidity of the NBC reporter becoming a laughingstock and internet meme. “Let’s Go Brandon” has become shorthand for the massive and continuing failures of the Biden administration and the presidency of Joe Biden. It’s a quick and easy way to identify like-minded compatriots in a crowd while gently knifing one’s political foes in such a way that they can’t fight back.

Of course, YouTube can always be counted on to censor opinions damaging to a Democratic president or liberal positions. Ask comedian/activist Steven Crowder.

Louder with Crowder knows ALL ABOUT having videos removed for what YouTube deems “medical information.” And that’s with us citing statistics from the CDC. The Big Tech giant has managed to find newer and more exciting ways to censor people. Yesterday, they removed an interview with a SITTING U.S. SENATOR because the senator disagreed about an FDA decision concerning children. They are also removing songs. As for what in the song was “medical misinformation,” only the Biden supporting freaks in Palo Alto know.

Like all internet memes, “Let’s Go Brandon” will fade to black in a few days or weeks. But the American people are waking up to the fact that the Emporer has no clothes— and wouldn’t be able to remember where they were even if he had them.