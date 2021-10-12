Big Trouble Ahead as Record Number of Workers Quit Their Jobs in August

According to the Labor Department, 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. That represents almost 3 percent of the entire U.S. labor force and is the largest number of workers quitting their jobs in one month in history.

Nearly 900,000 of those workers were employed in the restaurant industry. Another 720,000 were employed in retail, 700,000 in business services, and 534,000 in health care.

While the data do not reveal the reasons why so many workers quit their jobs in August, it’s assumed by economists that workers are less willing to endure inconvenient hours, low compensation, or bad conditions because they know there are ample opportunities elsewhere.

CNBC:

The job posting rate as a percentage of the workforce fell to 6.6% in August from 7% in July. That level was just 4.4% a year ago as the economy was still struggling to escape the Covid downturn. However, quits hit a new series high going back to December 2000, as 4.3 million workers left their jobs. The rate rose to 2.9%, an increase of 242,000 from a month ago. Quits are seen as a level of confidence from workers who feel they are secure in finding employment elsewhere.

Coming out of the pandemic, workers have unprecedented leverage. This is especially true in what used to be termed “entry-level” jobs but are now just considered low-wage.

Washington Post: