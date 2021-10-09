New Evidence in Finding a Cause for Havana Syndrome

The intensifying search for the cause of neurological symptoms associated with “Havana Syndrome” has found new evidence that strongly points to some kind of “directed energy weapon” as the culprit.

All intelligence agencies of the U.S. government have been thrown into the effort to solve the mystery of what is causing the brain injuries of our intelligence agents, diplomats, and their families as well as what nation or group is behind it. According to Politico, new evidence has emerged that virtually confirms that some kind of directed energy device is responsible. And the evidence strongly suggests that Russia’s military intelligence unit, the GRU, is directing the attacks.

The initial attack was believed to be directed at diplomats at our embassy in Havana, Cuba, but there have been attacks in two dozen countries on every continent except Antarctica

“Hopefully we’ll make some headway because it’s a problem that’s escalating,” Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) added. “This is not something that’s happened in the past — it’s something that’s happened and is ongoing.” Earlier this year, CIA Director William Burns tapped an officer who aided the Osama bin Laden manhunt to lead the agency’s investigation. It was the most significant escalation of the government’s long-running review of the incidents, which were first reported in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 and dubbed “Havana Syndrome.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’s August trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed for several hours after several U.S. diplomatic personnel in Hanoi came down with symptoms of the syndrome. And in September, a member of Burns’s team was stricken in India and had to receive medical attention.

On Thursday, the German daily Der Spiegel reported that Berlin police were investigating reports from several Americans who were suffering symptoms from what they called a “sonic weapon.” In fact, a National Science Foundation study published in December of 2020 dismissed the idea of a “sonic weapon” and said the evidence pointed to a “directed energy weapon” of unknown origin. That appears to be a larger probability as the investigations move forward.

Some in the intelligence community dismiss the idea that there’s any kind of intentional attack. But the evidence is growing to support that conclusion.

But members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who are receiving weekly updates from the intelligence community on the status of the investigation, said the latest information they’ve received has disproved the skeptics — and in public statements, those lawmakers are increasingly referring to the incidents as directed-energy attacks. “I think that’s quackery,” Rubio said of those who have argued that the symptoms are psychosomatic. “I’d invite them to explain that to the now-dozens of people who have suffered documented brain injuries that in many cases have made them incapable of ever working again.”

Indeed, a panel of neurologists has thoroughly examined many victims of the attacks and concluded that there was actual physical damage to their brains. The damage is not present in the brains of all the victims and the damage varies in severity. But there’s little doubt that something is causing brain damage in our diplomats and spies. It’s so severe in some cases that it has ended the careers of U.S. personnel.

This issue is a powderkeg in U.S.-Russia relations. If Vladimir Putin is, indeed, behind the attacks, tensions between the two countries would dramatically increase. Wars have started for less.

But Biden would never call out Russia directly unless our intelligence agencies had rock-solid evidence of Russian complicity. And that’s not likely to happen. Unless some kind of smoking gun is found — the device itself would be a good start — Havana Syndrome will remain shrouded in mystery.