Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Fails in Bid for Parliamentary Majority

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “snap election” last month, rolling the dice on being able to achieve a parliamentary majority for his Liberal Party.

It didn’t happen. A Globe and Mail writer called the election a “mean, shallow, silly, pointless affair.” Indeed it was. While the final results won’t be known for several days, as it stands now Trudeau failed to gain more than one or two seats in Parliament. The Liberals may end up with as many as 156 seats, falling far short of the 170 needed for a majority. They began the election with 155 seats.

Actually, Trudeau was not in any danger of losing his prime ministership. The Conservative Party may have gained two seats, up from 119 with no chance of upending the Liberals.

The election did not improve the mood of Canadians. One columnist referred to the campaign as “a bad mood looking for a place to land.” The election contest was marred by anti-vaccine protests, and there were incidents where protesters screamed vulgarities at Trudeau and his family.

Trudeau tried putting lipstick on the pig by referring to his election “mandate.”

Washington Post: