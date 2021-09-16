Border Crossings Over 200,000 for Second Consecutive Month

In August, for the first time since Joe Biden took office, border crossings did not go up. The brutally hot weather in the Southwest might have deterred a few illegals from attempting to cross the border, but there were still 208,000 people arrested trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

That number is slightly down from July’s record 212,000 attempted border crossings, but still close to the record number of crossings from 21 years ago.

These are not “normal seasonal patterns,” as Joe Biden claimed the massive increase in attempts at border crossings to be. They are the result of Biden administration policies that have given millions of Central Americans hope that they will be welcomed into the United States if they make the journey.

Title 42 is being used less frequently to immediately deport illegal aliens from the border.

Washington Post: