Was COVID Created in a Lab? US Intel Agencies Say No But Another Theory Remains in Play

The report by U.S. intelligence agencies given to Joe Biden that summarizes what is known about the origins of the coronavirus dismisses the possibility that the virus was manufactured in a lab.

But the two main hypotheses — that the virus jumped from animals to humans in a natural process, or that it escaped from a research laboratory in China — remain on the table.

The case against a man-made origin for the virus was always entirely circumstantial. The connection between the Chinese Red Army and the Wuhan Virology Lab has always raised the question of what China’s military is up to at the lab, but there’s no hard evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was biologically engineered. Biological markers at the micro-level that would show the virus was manmade are not present, leading the intel agencies to their conclusion that the coronavirus was not manufactured as a weapon.

The disappointing conclusion of the report was that we’ll never get to the bottom of how the pandemic began without assistance from China. And that doesn’t appear to be likely.

Washington Post: