Minneapolis Police Finally Remove Barricades From 'George Floyd Square'

It was an eyesore in the middle of downtown Minneapolis. Concrete barricades had been set up as checkpoints where armed men controlled an “autonomous zone” — a place where police dared not enter. The intersection where George Floyd lost his life had become an independent territory. Visitors from around the world came to pay their respects and gawk. They left flowers and other memorabilia as a sign of respect.

But “George Floyd Square” as it became known was killing small businesses — most of them black-owned — in the neighborhood, blocking traffic and impeding emergency vehicles. It was a constant reminder that the city government did not have control of their entire city. There was also a problem with skyrocketing crime in the neighborhood. No police, no law enforcement. There was a nearly nightly sound of gunfire and several people had been shot in the area.

Then, just after dawn on Thursday morning, the police moved in with trucks, bulldozers, and dozens of city workers to restore sovereignty to the intersection. They removed the barricades and began clearing the clutter. But this set off an immediate protest from residents who thought the police and city government were being disrespectful.

New York Times:

By the time hundreds of people began flocking to the scene in protest, many of the tributes at the intersection known as George Floyd Square were gone. The large metal fist that sprouts from the middle of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue was still there, but the barriers that activists used to block traffic had been removed and the city had put most of the items honoring Mr. Floyd into storage. The mayor and other city officials hoped that the effort would let traffic flow through the intersection again, allowing businesses to prosper and cutting down on the violence in the neighborhood. But demonstrators said that the unannounced action was disrespectful to Mr. Floyd’s memory and that the city was trying to force people to move on from his killing.

But residents appear unwilling to “move on” from anything.