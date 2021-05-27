GOP Makes Sends Its Final Offer on Infrastructure Bill to Biden

Joe Biden’s self-proclaimed deadline to reach an agreement with Republicans on an infrastructure spending bill will expire on May 31, so the GOP gave the president one, final number: $928 billion over 10 years for roads, bridges, and other hard infrastructure projects.

Missing from the Republican proposal is money to deal with climate change. And there’s a paltry $4 billion for electric cars.

Where some would see that as a blessing, Biden will no doubt see it as a deal-breaker. The president wanted hundreds of billions of dollars for climate change and $174 billion for electric cars. Not that there was ever much chance of a deal being made. Biden’s “bipartisan” efforts have been all for show. To be fair, Republicans didn’t want to give Biden a chance to succeed either.

But the GOP counteroffer means that negotiations will probably continue into next week.

