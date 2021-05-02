India's Covid Nightmare is Beyond Belief

The second most populous country in the world is dealing with a pandemic nightmare that is beyond the ken of understanding for those who live in the western world with a modern health care system. More than 400,000 new infections were reported on Saturday in India with another 396,000 infections on Sunday. The government reports more than 3,500 deaths on Saturday — a figure laughably and tragically wrong.

In fact, observers all agree that the actual number is much, much higher.

Guardian:

With Covid-19 patients unable to get into hospitals, many have been dying at home, often without ever getting tested. Meanwhile, state governments and local authorities stand accused of rampant miscounting, covering up and obfuscating the true death toll in their states. Over the past month, in the Karnataka city of Bangalore – where case numbers are among the fastest rising in the country – the figure for Covid-related deaths registered in crematoriums was twice the official death toll.

It’s surreal the way that authorities are downplaying and even denying the crisis. The government in the state of Uttar Pradesh is still insisting India has the lowest mortality rate in the world despite the evidence in front of him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi still refuses to lock down the country while making little effort to enforce the restrictions he’s already put in place.

The public pleas by families and loved ones for oxygen are tragic.

BBC: