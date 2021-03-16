GOP Bill in Wisconsin Would Require Stimulus Money From Prisoners to Go Toward Restitution

A bill introduced by two Wisconsin state senators mandates that the stimulus money received by prisoners be used for restitution to the victims of their crimes.

Sen. Julian Bradley and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo introduced the bill that duplicates an effort made by Republicans at the federal level who tried to attach an amendment to the pandemic relief bill passed by Congress that would have prohibited prisoners from receiving any stimulus money.

“President Biden’s irresponsible stimulus package sends stimulus checks to imprisoned murderers, rapists, and child molesters,” Bradley said. “So, Rep. Sanfelippo and I are taking action to ensure the victims of these heinous crimes are paid restitution before criminals sitting in prison can profit.”

Even if the pair are unsuccessful, prisoners getting the stimulus money in their hands is a little more complicated.

WFAA: