'Pelosi's Subway' and Other Non-COVID Provisions Pulled From Pandemic Relief Bill

The Senate parliamentarian may be the best friend taxpayers have in Washington. Elizabeth MacDonough may not be a household name, but her rulings on what can be included in the pandemic relief bill under the rules are saving taxpayers billions of dollars.

She ruled against adding a $15 an hour minimum wage last week, upending the whole Democratic agenda. Now, MacDonough has ruled against two big-spending projects that could save the taxpayers up to $3 billion.

The Seaway International Bridge connects New York to Ontario and is a vital artery. But it has nothing to do with the pandemic, so the $1.5 million dedicated to it has been axed from the relief bill.

Also, an extension to the BART subway system in San Francisco which would have cost taxpayers $1.45 billion was nixed for the same reason. The extension is known as “Pelosi’s subway” on the Hill, although the speaker’s district is miles from where the extension would be.

The removal of the wage hike and several of these extraneous spending projects, as well as a phase-out in eligibility for the individual stimulus checks, have cleared the way for a united Democratic Party to pass Joe Biden’s pandemic relief bill.

Politico: