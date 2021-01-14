Democrats Convinced House Republicans Are a Security Threat

Without consulting Republicans, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats installed metal detectors outside the House chamber doors. Apparently, Democrats see Republican members of Congress as a security threat. Not only that, but it’s a wonderful way to humiliate the opposition.

Republicans are angry and getting angrier. Even though everyone — Democrats included — must pass through the detectors, Republicans believe the security measure is aimed at humiliating them.

Given the attitude of some Democrats, they may be right.

CNN:

Referring to Boebert, freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and others, one House Democrat described to CNN “increasing tensions with certain incoming freshmen for months, who have been insistent on bringing firearms in violation of law and guidelines.” “There are concerns about the gun-toting members, but also we don’t know who they’re going to bring to the inauguration who can bypass the metal detectors,” another House Democrat said. “Until there’s an investigation and until we understand our colleagues’ level of complicity in the attack, we don’t know how involved they really were. Until we have answers, I don’t think we should trust them — not all of them of course, but some of them.”

“Level of complicity in the attack…?” Might as well set up the gallows now and get a head start on the show trials. There is not one shred of evidence that any Republican member helped plan, participated in, encouraged, or incited the attack on the Capitol. Facilitating supporters’ attendance at a peaceful rally — which it was prior to the Capitol breach — is not plotting an insurrection. Spouting nonsense about stolen elections is not an incitement to riot. Being wrong is not a criminal offense. Setting up guided tours of the Capitol for constituents is not abetting “reconnaissance” for a riot.

But this is America in 2021 and if no legitimate way can be found to make Republicans pay for their sins, Democrats will just make stuff up, throw it against a wall, and see what sticks.

Fox News:

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tx., was one of the House Republicans who chose not to pass through the metal detectors. “The metal detector policy for the House floor is unnecessary, unconstitutional, and endangers members,” Roy said in a statement on the incident. “I did not comply tonight. I will not comply in the future.” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who campaigned on her commitment to the Second Amendment and has advocated for her right to be armed at the Capitol, refused to turn over her purse when it set off the metal detector. She was eventually allowed in the House chamber.

Speaker Pelosi says that any member that won’t go through the metal detectors will be fined $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a second.

Pelosi in a statement said she expressed her “deepest gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police for the valor that they showed” during the pro-Trump riot and claimed some Republicans “disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions,” when they refused to go through the metal detectors. She added the new security changes are necessary to keep those work in the Capitol, including the Capitol police, safe.

Considering that Democrats have fingered the Capitol police as enablers of the assault, those words about “heroes” ring hollow.

To those Democrats taking pleasure in sticking it to Republicans, a small reminder: 2022 is coming up fast and given the vagaries of politics in this age, don’t get too comfortable in the majority.