Cuba, China, Russia All Elected to UN Human Rights Council -- Yes, Really

It isn’t just that the UN’s Human Rights Council is the most hypocritical international organization in the world. They are fully aware of their political biases against Israel and the United States and never miss an excuse to bash either one of them for “human rights abuses.”

But they’re oblivious to the mockery they make of the human rights cause by electing the most oppressive, authoritarian, murderous regimes on the planet.

The United Nations has elected Cuba, China, and Russia, to sit on the Human Rights Council — where they will issue statements of condemnation, recommend sanctions, and supposedly defend the lives of the truly oppressed.

That’s right — Cuba, China, and Russia will sit in judgment on the human rights records of the rest of the world.

Lord, what fools these mortals be.

Fox News:

Cuba, China and Russia on Tuesday were elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council — a move that the U.S. branded a “mockery” of the body’s intended purpose and as proof that Washington was right to leave the council in 2018. The three countries, all with a history of authoritarianism and human rights abuses, were elected by the U.N. General Assembly, along with countries including Bolivia, France, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal, Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom.

Some of those other nations leave a lot to be desired in protecting basic freedoms, but when you look around the world, beggars can’t be choosy. Freedom is in retreat in all but a few backward regions of the world like Western Europe and some countries in East Asia. But just a couple of those other nations elected to the UNHRC — France, Great Britain and perhaps Mexico — have actually earned the right to sit in judgment on the human rights record of other nations.

We’re told by internationalists and one-worlders that “human rights” means different things to different peoples. That’s partly true. Some Asian nations have a decidedly narrower view of what constitutes freedom of speech. But in Cuba, Russia, and China, there is no different interpretation of basic freedoms. There is out and out flagrant abuse of the concept with the full knowledge and cooperation of the government.

So spare me the lecture on diversity and that “all cultures are equal” crap. We’re not.

The U.S. left the Geneva-based council in June 2018, with then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley describing it as “a protector of human rights abusers, and a cesspool of political bias.” On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the elections “only further validate the U.S. decision to withdraw and use other venues and opportunities to protect and promote universal human rights.” U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft said it “validates [Trump’s] decision to leave that deeply corrupted body.”

Trump’s relationship with the UN has been fraught with controversy but he’s actually had the right idea most of the time. This is a corrupt, hypocritical, criminally negligent organization that pretends to be above politics but is immersed in it. They trash the U.S. and then expect us to hand them billions of dollars in taxpayer money to waste and steal. They have a grand building in New York City where UN diplomats get perks not available to ordinary New Yorkers. Their countries are so impoverished that people are forced to eat tree bark to survive while their UN representatives dine out in the most expensive eateries in the world.

It’s nauseating. It is the world capital of hypocrisy and cynicism and it has to end.