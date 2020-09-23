Democrats Continuing to Fight Anti-Fraud Measures on PA Absentee Ballots

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered local election officials to toss out “naked ballots” and Democrats are livid.

For an absentee ballot to be counted, it not only must be received on time, but it has to be placed in an inner envelope with several anti-fraud protections. The Supreme Court ruled the naked ballots were not valid and should be tossed.

But Democrats are screaming about “disenfranchised voters” because they failed to follow the simple directions in mailing their ballot. It’s not rocket science. You mark and sign your ballot, you put it in the security envelope, and then mail it. It defies logic and understanding why any voter can’t follow those simple instructions.

The Hill:

In a letter sent to Republican leaders in the state legislature on Monday, Lisa Deeley, the chair of the Philadelphia city commissioners, warned that the court ruling could result in more than 100,000 mail ballots being thrown out and urged lawmakers to swiftly eliminate the secrecy envelope requirement for mail ballots.

And eliminate another layer of ballot security. Democrats won’t stop until they make sure everyone votes — whether they want to or not.

The recent court ruling, she wrote, could “set Pennsylvania up to be the subject of significant post-election legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since Florida in 2000,” when a lengthy recount dispute prompted intervention by the U.S. Supreme Court. “This is not a partisan issue. We are talking about the voting rights of our constituents, whether they be Democrats, Republicans, or independents, whose ballots will be needlessly set aside,” Deeley, a Democrat, wrote. “Anyone who advocates doing nothing to address this situation, in hopes that more Democratic ballots are thrown out than Republican ballots, is not being an effective policy maker and is not doing their job to make sure that this election goes off well.”

At what point do we stop treating grown-up voters as helpless children? A six-year-old can follow the instructions on how to mail a vote. Perhaps we should lower the voting age to six. No doubt Democrats would find some other flaw in our electoral process. Maybe we should pre-mark the ballots so that all voters vote “the right way.”

“People are scared to death already that all kinds of things are going to happen to their ballot, and so we don’t need one more mistake to put their vote in jeopardy,” Olmstead said. “What we’re telling people is, as soon as you get your ballot, open it, mark it, stick it into the security envelope, sign it and send it in immediately.”

Not putting the ballot in a security envelope isn’t a “mistake.” It’s stupidity.

This is brain dead. The fact that they’re estimating that up to 100,000 ballots will be tossed because of people’s inability to follow instructions is unfathomable. Surely some of those spoiled ballots will be from people who speak English as a second language. But you should be able to order an absentee ballot in any number of languages. Perhaps they don’t know what language they speak.

What should really concern us is Democrats ripping away another layer of ballot security in the electoral process.

