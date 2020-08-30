As Antifa Celebrates Death of Trump Supporter, Trump Demands Wheeler Call National Guard

A white male was shot and killed during a counter-protest against antifa and Black Lives Matter in Portland on Saturday night. The young man was seen in a photo wearing a Patriot Prayer hat. The Oregonian reports that he wore camouflage gear with “Infidel” and “Thin Blue Line” patches.

Early this morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his outrage at Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who continues to refuse to ask for federal help in quelling the violence, now four months old.

Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police! https://t.co/lZigDBjvKJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Wheeler’s “open letter” is a masterpiece of smirking ignorance, partisan buffoonery, and lies.

Fox News:

Wheeler shared his open letter to Trump on Friday, as protests and violence in his city had already been going on for 90 days. “On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks,” Wheeler wrote in an open letter to Trump Friday. “We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery.” The letter continued: “Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.”

Those “images of violence” have a source, moron. And they’re your fault.

Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local “leaders”. They want Law & Order! https://t.co/f6LOKcf7BU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

On Friday night, the Black Lives Matter activists were busy. They occupied the lobby of Ted Wheeler’s condo building and pledged not to leave until they spoke with him.

BREAKING: Activists occupy Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment and aren’t leaving until he: resigns, abolishes the police by 2022 with no tech or private replacement, and allots saved resources to BIPOC communities and city services. #TearGasTed #AbolishPPB #WheelerResign pic.twitter.com/V5NsRG9tH3 — Rising Tide NA (@RisingTideNA) August 29, 2020

After the shooting of the Patriot Prayer counter-protester, Black Lives Matter celebrated his death.

Black Lives Matter protesters and Antifa are cheering on the murder of a Trump supporter tonight in Portland. "Our community held its own and took out the trash." pic.twitter.com/9rJjBlwL1s — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

KOIN 6 News has a description of the murder.

KOIN 6 News witnessed two men yelling and having an altercation near SW 3rd and Alder around 8:45 p.m. Someone sprayed mace and then someone pulled out a gun. KOIN 6 News heard shots fired. A wounded man was seen on the ground and the suspect took off running, according to witnesses. Police confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. that the victim, who was shot in the chest, had died and a homicide investigation was underway.

We bandy about words like “civil war” without really thinking what they mean. “Civil war” means death, maiming, destruction, misery, mourning, tears, and sorrow. And more. When you begin to see your fellow countryman as an enemy and celebrate his death, civil war moves one step closer to reality.

This could very well be an “eye for an eye” situation where someone decided they took out one of ours in Kenosha so we’ll take out one of theirs here. I hope not. As we all know, an eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.