Trump Approval Soars to 52 Percent, Up With Blacks and Democrats

A new Zogby poll on presidential approval gives Donald Trump the highest marks of his presidency and surprisingly solid numbers with blacks and Democrats.

Very few polls have been released since the Democratic National Convention. Those that have been made public show Trump making a strong rebound in several battleground states and now, an uptick in his approval ratings.

Perhaps the most important factor in the approval numbers is Trump’s surprising strength with black voters and Democrats.

The Washington Examiner:

The latest Zogby Analytics poll just shared with Secrets had Trump’s approval at 52%. “The president has recorded his best job approval rating on record,” said pollster Jonathan Zogby. What’s more, his approval rating among minorities was solid and, in the case of African Americans, shockingly high. Zogby said 36% of blacks approve of the president, as do 37% of Hispanics and 35% of Asians. Approval among independent voters is also up, to 44%. And “intriguingly,” said Zogby, 23% of Democrats approve of Trump.

What’s happening? It’s hard to say exactly, but concerns about the coronavirus appear to be fading while worry over urban violence appears to be rising.

In a shock from past election years, Joe Biden got no convention poll bounce, according to a newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll. The Republican National Convention still has two days to go. Last night’s address by first lady Melania Trump won good reviews. Tonight, Vice President Mike Pence speaks, and Thursday is Trump’s night. Pollsters have been somewhat at a loss to explain the rise of Trump’s approval ratings, considering that there has been little positive news to help his standings other than the peace deal he helped negotiate between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Last night @donlemon called for the rioting to end, "because it's showing up in the polling." What polling? The media polling after the DNC Convention that was never released over the weekend. Yes, folks, it exists. You’re just not allowed to see it. https://t.co/yjm1UUdfmf — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 26, 2020

The urban violence — and the Democrat’s universal lukewarm condemnation of it — also may be playing a role.

The Washington Examiner:

First, he said, his and other polls are confirming that the nation is nearly evenly divided politically and that despite some showing a big Biden lead, the race is extremely close. He suggested that the battle is for the “10%-20%” who haven’t made their minds up on whom to vote for and who likely won’t make up their minds until Election Day, just like in 2016. “We are as polarized a nation, on a level not seen since the Civil War,” said Zogby. He also said that the violence playing out in cities such as Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, are pushing urban voters to Trump.

“Are you trying to get Trump re-elected?” angry store worker in Kenosha, Wisconsin says after store windows shattered amid Jacob Blake protests. https://t.co/CjVP9Cni3M — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 26, 2020

And that’s the bottom line. The race is close. It was always going to be close. Anyone who thought otherwise was either engaged in wishful thinking or is a hopeless partisan hack. The liberal pundits who have been saying for months that the race is over, that Trump can’t come back, that this or that Trump misstep has finally — finally done him in and he’s finished, have always been full of it.

The equilibrium in American politics is swinging back to Trump. Biden has not helped his campaign by hiding in his basement and as his polls worsen, he will be forced to surface. That’s when the race will really begin.