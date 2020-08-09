Trump's Executive Orders Force Democrats to Call for Renewed Talks on Pandemic Relief

President Donald Trump’s executive orders on pandemic relief may have forced the Democrats back to the negotiating table on crafting a compromise measure.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that Trump’s orders were an “illusion” and that real relief for distressed Americans was needed. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnchuin, who has been heading up negotiations for Republicans, also suggested that talks should continue.

In short, both sides appear to be giving a little in order to get the talks restarted.

Reuters:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, meanwhile, left the door open to resuming negotiations, saying he would consider any new proposal from Democrats and encouraged a compromise bill on areas of agreement such as food assistance. Both sides appeared willing to consider a narrower deal that would extend aid until the end of the year and then revisit the need for more federal assistance in January, after November’s election. “Let’s pass legislation on things that we agree on,” Mnuchin told Fox News in an interview. “We don’t have to get everything done at once,” he added. “What we should do is get things done for the American public now, come back for another bill afterwards.”

Pelosi told Fox News that Democrats would also be open to a shorter-term deal.